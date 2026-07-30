Former police officer’s sentence increased for relationship with abuse victim

James McClements, 35, of Bridport, West Dorset had his sentence increased to 15 months imprisonment from eight months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that McClements visited the victim’s home after a call she had made to police following an assault by her abusive former partner. McClements gave the victim his personal phone number and instigated a sexual relationship with her that lasted between December 2023 and July 2024. Throughout the relationship, McClements pressured the victim into keeping their relationship a secret.

On one occasion, McClements was visiting the victim at her home when her abusive ex-partner showed up at the property unannounced, breaching his bail conditions. McClements persuaded the victim not to report the incident to police to avoid revealing that he had been there, putting the victim at risk.

The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

James McClements abused the trust placed in him as a police officer, pursuing an intimate relationship with a domestic abuse victim. Furthermore, he pressured the victim into secrecy, when what she needed and deserved was professional support and protection. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase his sentence, and I hope this sends a clear message that serious misconduct will be severely punished.

On 16 June 2026, at Bristol Crown Court, James McClements was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months for one count of misconduct in a public office.

On 29 July 2026, at the Court of Appeal, James McClements sentence was increased to 15 months imprisonment.