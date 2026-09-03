Former Police Sergeant accused of abusing position to pursue women

A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office over claims he abused his position to try and form “improper sexual or emotional” relationships with women.

Tarjinderjit Nizzer – who resigned as a Neighbourhood Sergeant in February this year – faces eight counts of misconduct in public office following an investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Counter Corruption Unit under the direction and control of the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Between January 2020 and November 2024, it’s alleged he contacted six members of the public and two police officers to instigate a sexual, or otherwise inappropriate, relationship.

The 57-year-old also faces one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice over the cancelling of a traffic offence report, along with a charge of computer misuse linked to an accusation he used police systems inappropriately to run checks on someone without a proper policing purpose.

He is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 October where the charges will formally be put to him.

The investigation follows a conduct referral made to us on 26 February 2024 by Derbyshire Constabulary.