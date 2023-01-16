Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former police worker ordered to pay back £60k for his fraudulent action
A former West Yorkshire Police employee has been ordered to pay back £59,816.24 in compensation after stealing money from Huddersfield police station’s evidence locker.
Andrew Roberts, 56, was imprisoned for four years in April 2021 at Leeds Crown Court for seven counts of fraud by abusing his position.
Roberts was in a position of trust, with the duty to ensure that all property received at the police station was recorded, kept safe and properly accounted for. The property included money seized from arrested people, but also money taken from an elderly lady for safekeeping.
Roberts used his position to steal £100,000 in cash from the evidence store over a five-year period.
The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division worked with the West Yorkshire Police Financial Investigation Unit to identify Roberts’s assets. These included his interest in the matrimonial home, and monies from his pension, which he had gifted to his wife.
On 13 January 2023 the CPS secured a Confiscation Order for £59,816.28 against Roberts after the Judge determined that his total criminal benefit was £166,824.16 and that he had £59,816.28 available assets to pay his order.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “Andrew Roberts stole money from evidence at a police station where he was employed. His greed had a direct impact on justice with two cases being dropped after it became clear that he had tampered with the evidence.
“Where criminals fail to pay the orders made against them, the CPS will robustly pursue them for the money they owe, asking that default prison sentences are imposed where necessary.
“In the last five years over £530 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £118m of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
Notes to editors
- Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division
- The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division is part of the CPS Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Andrew Roberts was sentenced in April 2021 for seven counts of fraud by abuse of his position. He was sentenced to a total of four years' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court
- On 13 January 2023, a Confiscation Order was made against him in the sum of £59,816.28 which was payable within three months. The default period of imprisonment was set at 12 months
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their confiscation order within the period permitted by the Court, CPS Proceeds of Crime can invite the Court to impose the default sentence. The full debt owed continues to be recoverable until it is paid even if the default period of imprisonment is imposed. Interest at a rate of 8% p.a. accrues on the confiscation order amount after the period allowed for payment expires
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-police-worker-ordered-pay-back-ps60k-his-fraudulent-action
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man charged with murder of Elle Edwards in Liverpool on Christmas Eve16/01/2023 14:20:00
Senior District Crown Prosecutor Clare Tripcony, Head of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Connor William Chapman, 22, with nine offences relating to a shooting at the Lighthouse Public House on 24 December 2022.
Sentence Update: Former Premier League star jailed for £15 million investment fraud13/01/2023 10:05:00
A former Premier League star was jailed yesterday (12 January 2023) for defrauding friends, family members and associates out of £15 million.
Jealous husband jailed for life for murder of estranged wife11/01/2023 16:15:00
A jealous husband who accused his estranged wife and mother of his two children of “disrespecting and humiliating” him has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder.
Former GP jailed for life for sexually assaulting patients10/01/2023 12:05:00
A doctor who persuaded women and teenage girls to undertake invasive medical examinations under the guise of genuine need has been jailed for life.
Man jailed for running multi-million pound investment scheme05/01/2023 15:15:00
A man who convinced friends and family to invest millions of pounds in his Ponzi scheme to fund his own lifestyle has today been jailed.
Romance fraudster who scammed over £400,000 from victims jailed27/12/2022 11:05:00
A romance fraudster who conned 80 victims out of significant sums of money has been jailed.
Whole life imprisonment order for Killamarsh family murders22/12/2022 12:05:00
A drug user living in Killamarsh in Derbyshire has been given a whole life sentence for the murder of a family and a young girl staying with them on a sleepover.
Married couple found guilty of a cold-calling multi-million pound investment scam19/12/2022 12:20:00
A married couple were recently (Thursday, 15 December) convicted for their leading role in a cold calling investment scam of often elderly victims with a total loss of over £2.7 million.