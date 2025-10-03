RUSI
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Sets Out Strategic Vision at RUSI
Arseniy Yatsenyuk, PM of Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, delivered his speech 'The Strategic Vision: Confronting aggression, Securing Peace', to RUSI members.
Mr Yatsenyuk argued that Russia's war against Ukraine is unlikely to end soon, noting President Vladimir Putin has neither the intention nor ability to withdraw his forces. Instead, he emphasised the belief that Putin's objectives were to exhaust Ukraine militarily until it collapsed or made significant concessions, while seeking to divide the United States and Europe and weaken NATO and the EU, ultimately paving the way for a China-led global order.
He said:
Look at the draft budget that Russia presented a few days ago. Putin is clearly not eager to cut any kind of deals. The military expenditures in the Russian budget for the next year are practically the same, only 5% less than this year. These are the clear signs, alongside never-ending drone and missile attacks, that Putin is not eager to cut any kind of deal and that he wants to prosecute this war till the end. And for him, the end is the annihilation of Ukraine and annihilation of the Ukrainian state and the restoration of the Soviet Union.
Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Former Prime Minister of Ukraine
