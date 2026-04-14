Former private school teacher convicted for multiple non recent sexual assaults

An ex-private school teacher has been found guilty of numerous child sexual abuse offences against former pupils.

David James Clarke, 82, has been found guilty at Lewes Crown Court of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

The Sussex police investigation and subsequent Crown Prosecution Service uncovered that while Clarke was a teacher at Newlands School, Seaford, East Sussex, committed 39 counts of indecent assault and four offences of indecency with a child, one offence of buggery. He was also convicted of making indecent images of children. He took advantage of running a photography club which isolated boys in a dark room where he would commit various acts of sexual abuse progressing from touching both under and over clothing, to masturbation, oral sexual abuse and buggery.

When he was arrested the police discovered indecent images of children on his desk top computer.

Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“David James Clarke preyed on 13 children at school, who were vulnerable because of their age, many who were isolated, away from their homes and families. Clarke was a teacher, in a position of utmost responsibility who exploited them for his own hideous and vile sexual gratification, often using threats and bribes to manipulate his way to abuse numerous boys in his care. “I hope these convictions send a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and adults, whenever that abuse took place. “All children have the right to feel safe. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

Sussex Police Investigator Nicky Beard yesterday said:

“David Clarke’s victims have had to live with the impacts of his appalling crimes, while he likely thought he would escape punishment. “He has now faced justice, in no small part thanks to the incredible bravery of these 14 men in coming forward and reporting to the police. “I do not underestimate how difficult this process has been for them, facing trauma they have held since childhood. I hope this outcome provides some measure of closure. “This outcome shows no matter how long ago offending took place, we will do all we can to hold perpetrators to justice and support victims. If you are a victim of sexual offending, even non-recently, please report it to us online or via 101.”

Notes to Editors