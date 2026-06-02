Crown Prosecution Service
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Former private school teacher jailed for multiple non recent sexual assaults
An ex-private school teacher has been imprisoned for numerous child sexual abuse offences against former pupils.
David James Clarke, 82, previously found guilty at Lewes Crown Court of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and has now been sentenced to 26 years imprisonment.
The Sussex police investigation and subsequent Crown Prosecution Service uncovered that while Clarke was a teacher at Newlands School, Seaford, East Sussex, committed 38 counts of indecent assault and 5 offences of gross indecency with a child, and one offence of buggery. He was also convicted of one count of making indecent images of children.
The defendant ran a photography club and in the dark room he would sexually abuse his pupils. The defendant took advantage of running the Photography Club to isolate the boys where he began by hugging them and asking them to sit on his lap before progressing to touching their genitals under and over clothing, escalating to mutual masturbation and, on occasion, oral sex and buggery.
When he was arrested when the police discovered indecent images of children on his desk top computer.
Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“David James Clarke preyed on 14 children at school, who were vulnerable because of their age, many who were isolated, away from their homes and families.
“Clarke was a teacher, in a position of enormous responsibility who exploited them for his own hideous and vile sexual gratification, often using threats and bribes to manipulate his way to abuse numerous boys in his care.
“I hope this sentencing send a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and adults, whenever that abuse took place and that Clarke’s imprisonment offers some comfort to the victims’ families and friends.
“All children have the right to feel safe. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”
Notes to Editors
- Claire Brinton is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit of the CPS.
- To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
- David James Clarke (DOB: 28/06/1943) has been found guilty of 38 counts of indecent assault on a male person, five counts of gross indecency with a child, one count of indecent images of children, and one count of buggery and was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-private-school-teacher-jailed-multiple-non-recent-sexual-assaults
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