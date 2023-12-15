National Crime Agency
Former Rabbi caught with child abuse material
A former Rabbi from North London has been sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for 2 years after National Crime Agency officers found him in possession of hundreds of indecent images of children
An investigation was launched in July 2022 after NCA officers received a referral from online storage provider Dropbox, which stated that a user was uploading suspicious images on their platform.
NCA officers identified the user as Yuval Keren, 56, from Pinner. He was arrested at his home address, where several devices were seized.
Officers found a total of 1694 indecent images of children, of which 189 were category A (the most extreme). The images dated back to 2010, and indicated that Keren had accessed content repeatedly over the last thirteen years.
He pleaded guilty to all charges on the 11 October 2023.
Holly Triggs, NCA Operations Manager, said: “Yuval Keren had accessed images showing the horrific abuse of children for over 10 years.
“The NCA is committed to protecting children and ensuring that individuals who collect this material, and create a demand for abuse content, are held to account.”
Keren was suspended from his post immediately following his arrest, and no longer holds a position within the Liberal Judaism faith.
