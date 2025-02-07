Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former scout leader who assaulted 19 boys jailed
A former scout leader who assaulted children as young as seven over almost three decades has been jailed.
Ian Charles Silvester, 60, was found guilty of 79 offences following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on 20 November 2024. Today, he has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, with an additional six years on extended licence.
Silvester, of Brighton, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by Sussex Police.
Between 1986 and 2013, Silvester worked in various positions of trust, such as a Cub Scout leader, a diving instructor, a St John Ambulance trainer, a first aid trainer, and babysitter. Through these roles, Silvester was able to access and befriend the young victims and their families.
He used these roles to persuade young boys to do what he asked, often under the guise that they were playing an innocent game or taking part in an educational activity. In reality, Silvester was purposefully manipulating them into situations where he could inappropriately touch and molest them for his own sexual gratification.
Following his arrest, a number of digital devices were seized from the defendant’s home. Analysis of these devices found a huge amount of incriminating material, including images and recordings of the victims being assaulted by Silvester, indecent images of children, online chat logs and web search history about his sexual fetishes and sexual interest in young boys.
Emma Lile, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Ian Silvester’s crimes are particularly disturbing given the various roles he held over many years where he was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for and safeguarding children.
“He abused these positions in the worst possible way and took advantage of young boys. Silvester tried to claim that what he was doing was innocent, denying that his behaviour was sexually motivated. However, the prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence which refuted these claims and present it to a jury who saw through his lies and found him guilty.
“Silvester’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them, it is because of their bravery in giving evidence that we have been able to bring this sex offender to justice.
“I hope this case sends a clear message that the CPS, working with law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse has taken place.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Notes to editors
- Emma Lile is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- On 20 November 2024, following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on Ian Charles Silvester [DOB: 14/02/1964] was found guilty of:
- 44 x indecent assault on a male person
- 25 x sexual activity with a child
- 4 x sexual assault
- 2 x causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- 2 x sexual assault of a child under 13
- 2 x making indecent photographs of children
- He was sentenced at the same court on 7 February 2025 to 16 years imprisonment with an additional six years on extended licence. He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
- A complainant has the right to anonymity under section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-scout-leader-who-assaulted-19-boys-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed 20 years for sexually abusing child in West Yorkshire06/02/2025 10:25:00
A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a child more than 30 years ago.
Naz Shah MP: Man sentenced for leaving grossly offensive voice message06/02/2025 09:25:00
A man who left an abusive voice message for MP Naz Shah was yesterday been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to a public communications offence at Taunton Magistrates’ Court. He also received a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting Ms Shah or attending her constituency office.
15-year-old charged with murder of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school05/02/2025 16:10:00
Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.
Construction industry people jailed for £22 million fraud against the taxpayers05/02/2025 15:10:00
Seven construction company connected insiders yesterday (4 February 2025) been sentenced for their key role in a £22 million fraud against the taxpayer.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed05/02/2025 10:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was recently (03 January 2025) jailed for three years and eight months.
Teenage girl convicted of three attempted murders04/02/2025 16:20:00
A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was yesterday convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed04/02/2025 12:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was yesterday jailed for three years and eight months.
CPS updates deaths in custody legal guidance31/01/2025 16:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: "Criminal prosecutions brought against police officers for actions taken in the course of their duties are extremely rare and these decisions are only made after careful consideration of all the relevant evidence and circumstances.