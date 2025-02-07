Former scout leader who assaulted 19 boys jailed

A former scout leader who assaulted children as young as seven over almost three decades has been jailed.

Ian Charles Silvester, 60, was found guilty of 79 offences following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on 20 November 2024. Today, he has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, with an additional six years on extended licence.

Silvester, of Brighton, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by Sussex Police.

Between 1986 and 2013, Silvester worked in various positions of trust, such as a Cub Scout leader, a diving instructor, a St John Ambulance trainer, a first aid trainer, and babysitter. Through these roles, Silvester was able to access and befriend the young victims and their families.

He used these roles to persuade young boys to do what he asked, often under the guise that they were playing an innocent game or taking part in an educational activity. In reality, Silvester was purposefully manipulating them into situations where he could inappropriately touch and molest them for his own sexual gratification.

Following his arrest, a number of digital devices were seized from the defendant’s home. Analysis of these devices found a huge amount of incriminating material, including images and recordings of the victims being assaulted by Silvester, indecent images of children, online chat logs and web search history about his sexual fetishes and sexual interest in young boys.

Emma Lile, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Ian Silvester’s crimes are particularly disturbing given the various roles he held over many years where he was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for and safeguarding children.

“He abused these positions in the worst possible way and took advantage of young boys. Silvester tried to claim that what he was doing was innocent, denying that his behaviour was sexually motivated. However, the prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence which refuted these claims and present it to a jury who saw through his lies and found him guilty.

“Silvester’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them, it is because of their bravery in giving evidence that we have been able to bring this sex offender to justice.

“I hope this case sends a clear message that the CPS, working with law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse has taken place.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.