Former scout leader who assaulted 19 boys over a near 30-year period has been convicted
A former scout leader who assaulted children as young as seven over almost three decades has been convicted.
Ian Charles Silvester, 60, has been found guilty of 79 offences following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on 20 November 2024.
Silvester, of Brighton, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by Sussex Police.
Between 1986 and 2013, Silvester worked in various positions of trust, such as a Cub Scout leader, a diving instructor, a St John Ambulance trainer and a first aid trainer. Through these roles, Silvester was able to access and befriend the young victims and their families. Some parents even entrusted him to babysit for them.
He used these roles to persuade young boys to do what he asked, often under the guise that they were playing an innocent game or taking part in an educational activity. In reality, Silvester was purposefully manipulating them into situations where he could inappropriately touch and molest them for his own sexual gratification.
Following his arrest, a number of digital devices were seized from the defendant’s home. Analysis of these devices found a huge amount of incriminating material, including images and recordings of the victims being assaulted by Silvester, indecent images of children, online chat logs and web search history about his sexual fetishes and sexual interest in young boys.
Emma Lile, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Ian Silvester’s crimes are particularly disturbing given the various roles he held over many years where he was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for and safeguarding children.
“He abused these positions in the worst possible way and took advantage of young boys. Silvester tried to claim that what he was doing was innocent, denying that his behaviour was sexually motivated. However, the prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence which refuted these claims and present it to a jury who saw through his lies and found him guilty.
“Silvester’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them, it is because of their bravery in giving evidence that we have been able to bring this sex offender to justice.
“I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working with law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse has taken place.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Detective Constable Nicky Beard of Sussex Police said: “Ian Silvester’s behaviour and lifestyle displays a clear, sexual interest in young boys that he proactively pursued with no regard for the harm he caused.
“The quantity of victims and charges brought against him show a committed offender who has betrayed the trust of all the positions of responsibility he has held.
“Each of the victims has shown admirable courage to support the investigation against Silvester, and I would like to thank each of them for their support.
“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to the police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. You will be believed and supported, and we will do all we can to get you justice.”
Notes to editors
- Emma Lile is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- On 20 November 2024, following a trial at Lewes Crown Court Ian Charles Silvester [DOB: 14/02/1964] was found guilty of:
- 44 x indecent assault on a male person
- 25 x sexual activity with a child
- 4 x sexual assault
- 2 x causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- 2 x sexual assault of a child under 13
- 2 x making indecent photographs of children
- He is to be sentenced at the same court on 7 February 2025
- A complainant has the right to anonymity under section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-scout-leader-who-assaulted-19-boys-over-near-30-year-period-has-been-convicted
