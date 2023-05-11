Former senior City of London officer would have been sacked for gross misconduct

A former City of London police chief superintendent would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled recently (Tuesday 9 May).

The hearing, which followed our investigation, found that David Clark forwarded emails from his work email account to his personal email account and subsequently forwarded those documents to a third party, in 2018.

This was in breach of force policy and good information security practice. Those documents were then used as part of a misconduct hearing, in January 2018, for that third party.

It was also found proven by the panel that he obstructed an IOPC investigation by denying, when interviewed, that he had forwarded the documents and that he also disposed of his mobile phone knowing it contained evidence relevant to that investigation.

The IOPC investigation began in October 2018 following a complaint about how information had come into the possession of the third party. As part of that investigation, we identified Mr Clark had provided that information.

In March 2020 the investigation was widened to examine the actions of the third party, now a senior MPS officer.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“David Clark was a senior officer for City of London Police, acting as a commander and head of the economic crime unit, when he chose to take those actions and, in doing so, he not only breached police standards of professional behaviour but also the trust placed in him by the public. “His explanation, that he had not sent documents to his personal email account and had not provided that documentation to a third party, simply did not stand up to scrutiny. And his claim that he had taken the opportunity to upgrade his mobile phone, and had not disposed of it knowing it contained evidence relevant to our investigation, was not accepted by the disciplinary panel. “As a result, Mr Clark was found to have repeatedly breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct. In those circumstances it is right that the panel decided he would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving and he will now be placed on the police barred list, stopping him from taking up any further position in policing.”

In June 2021 a file of evidence was provided to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether either officer may have committed data protection offences and in September 2022 the CPS decided there was insufficient evidence to charge either officer with any criminal offence.

We also decided that both David Clark and the senior MPS officer should face gross misconduct proceedings.

Disciplinary proceedings are being arranged for the MPS senior officer by Thames Valley Police, at the request of MPS.