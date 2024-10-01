Former solicitor Philip Shiner pleads guilty to three counts of fraud

Philip Shiner, 67, yesterday pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court.

Shiner is a former human rights lawyer and led the pursuit of legal claims against British soldiers accused of ill treatment of Iraqi detainees after the 2003 Iraq war.

Shiner was the Principal Solicitor of the law firm Public Interest Lawyers.

He made an application to the Legal Services Commission (the forerunner of the Legal Aid Agency) in 2007 in which he sought up to £200,000 of Legal Aid funding for his firm to represent clients including Khuder Al-Sweady, in an application for Judicial Review.

All told he received around £3million in the value of the contract.

The ensuing Al-Sweady inquiry cost the tax payer £24 million.

In making the application, the Defendant failed to disclose to the Commission that an agent acting on his behalf and with his knowledge had been cold calling and making unsolicited approaches potential clients in Iraq.

He also failed to disclose that he was paying referral fees. This practise was not permitted as part of gaining a Legal Aid Contract.

He was also convicted for providing a witness statement to the Commission in support of his application which was again gained by an unsolicited approach.

As a result of the failure to disclose this information, Shiner was able to gain a valuable legal aid contract to enable him to pursue the judicial review.

Andy Kelly, head of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit yesterday said:

“This conviction is a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex domestic and international investigation. "Shiner’s actions resulted in untold pressure and anxiety on members of the British Armed Forces, pursuing legal challenges funded through dishonest actions.”

Philip Shiner will be sentenced on the 2nd of December.