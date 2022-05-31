Former South Yorkshire officer jailed for supplying drugs following investigation directed by IOPC

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been sentenced to two years in jail after admitting to supplying drugs to members of the public.

The investigation, initiated and conducted by the South Yorkshire Police, but under our guidance and oversight, found PC Nabeel Khan dealt class B drugs while he was employed as a police officer.

Khan, 25, was sentenced on 27 May at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty earlier this month to two counts of supplying cannabis between March 2020 and February 2021 and one count of possession. Two additional charges, relating to possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis, were both withdrawn.

He was arrested on 24 February 2021 after officers stopped and searched a BMW that Khan was driving while he was under investigation at the time. Cannabis with an estimated street value of £435 was found hidden inside two vehicles belonging to Khan, along with cash and mobile phones.

Khan was suspended at the time for separately carrying out unauthorised police national computer (PNC) checks.

Khan’s fingerprints were recovered from two packages containing cannabis and there is CCTV footage that shows him topping up the ‘pay as you go’ mobile telephone that linked him to the drug supply.

Analysis of a mobile phone seized from the vehicle he was stopped in revealed that Khan had previously arranged to supply cannabis whilst on duty.

On conclusion of the investigation, we decided the force should refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised charges against Khan.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “This officer’s behaviour was audacious, corrupt and criminal. His actions were a complete betrayal of public trust and confidence and have no place in policing.

“This investigation has now resulted in a conviction and lengthy sentence for former PC Khan. It sends a clear signal to police officers who engage in corrupt activity that they will be caught, and they can expect to pay a high price for their crimes.

“While all the evidence we have seen points towards this being an isolated case of police corruption on this scale, we have to remain vigilant and will continue to pursue allegations of corruption vigorously.

“I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their thorough investigation and all the hard work that has ultimately led to this sentencing.”

Following his suspension from the force, Khan was subsequently dismissed from South Yorkshire Police for misconduct.