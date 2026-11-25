Director disqualified until 2037

Md Arfen submitted five Eat Out to Help Out claims worth more than £30,000 in August 2020

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) considered the claims to be deliberate and involving concealment

Arfen has been banned as a company director for 11 years following an investigation into his conduct by the Insolvency Service

A former Subway franchise director has been banned after claiming more than £30,000 through the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

Md Arfen was the director of L & Z Foods Ltd, which traded as a Subway on High Street in Guildford.

The 35-year-old submitted five claims in August 2020 totalling £30,476, despite the company not being entitled to the amounts claimed. HMRC described the overclaims as deliberate with concealment.

Arfen, of Larch Close, London, has been disqualified as a company director for 11 years.

Victoria Edgar, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Eat Out to Help Out was introduced at the height of the pandemic to support restaurants and other hospitality businesses through an extraordinarily difficult period. Md Arfen claimed more than £30,000 of taxpayers’ money that his company was not entitled to while businesses across the country were fighting to survive. Schemes like this were there to protect businesses and jobs during a national crisis, not to be abused. Arfen’s director ban until 2037 reflects the seriousness of his misconduct.

Eat Out to Help Out was introduced in August 2020 to support hospitality businesses during the pandemic. Diners received 50% off eligible food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to £10 per person, which participating businesses could claim back from the government.

Bank analysis showed L & Z Foods Ltd received only £9,739 in income during that month. Including cash income which was not banked, its total weekly sales were stated to be around £6,000.

HMRC investigated L & Z Foods Ltd’s claims but was unable to verify them because the company did not provide enough supporting evidence.

L & Z Foods Ltd was ordered to repay the amount in full and was hit with penalties totalling £33,524, including a £28,953 penalty relating to the overclaims.

However, the company entered liquidation in November 2023.

The Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Arfen, and his ban started on Friday 20 November.

It prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

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