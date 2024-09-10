Former Surrey Police Community Support Officer charged following stabbing incident

A former Surrey Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will be appearing in court this week charged with multiple offences, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Ex-PCSO Olivia Morphew, aged 24, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 11 September to face charges of perverting the course of justice, fraud, and possession of a knife in a public place.

The charges follow an investigation into an incident in Esher, Surrey where PCSO Morphew reported being stabbed in an attack in June 2022. It’s alleged that PCSO Morphew stabbed herself and subsequently submitted a compensation claim for her injuries.

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in July 2022. After concluding our investigation in April 2023, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.