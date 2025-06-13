Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Surrey Police officer sentenced for passing policing information to criminals
A former Surrey Police officer who passed on confidential policing information to a drugs gang has been sentenced.
Ex-Police Constable Adam Davies, aged, 30, appeared at Southwark Crown Court yesterday (12 June) where he was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, for misconduct in public office.
He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and attend an offender rehabilitation course for 10 days and was also ordered to pay £782 in fines and costs.
It followed a directed IOPC investigation, carried out by Surrey Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), under our direction and control.
The officer, based at Guildford, was first arrested in December 2020 by Surrey’s ACU.
In March 2020 he had unlawfully, and without a policing purpose, disclosed information to an associate in relation to a suspect.
He was off duty in October 2020 when he attempted to obtain police information relating to the arrest of his friend, a known drug dealer, to pass on to his criminal associates.
In the same month, while on duty, he searched a vulnerable missing person’s home and sent a friend a video of items of pornographic material he had found.
In November 2020 he failed to investigate sufficiently or properly report a gym being open during COVID lockdown.
He pleaded guilty to four offences of misconduct in public office at a hearing in April.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Adam Davies’s actions were corrupt and criminal. We expect the police to clamp down on criminal activity, not assist criminals.
“He abused his position of power in a complete betrayal of the public’s trust and such behaviour has no place in policing.
“The outcome sends a clear message to any officer who conducts themselves in such a way – they face serious consequences and will be held to account.”
The investigation was completed in February 2022 and a file passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised criminal charges.
Davies resigned from the force in October 2021 and would have been dismissed had he not already left following an internal Surrey Police accelerated misconduct hearing in December 2021. He was also placed on the College of Policing barred list.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-surrey-police-officer-sentenced-passing-policing-information-criminals
