Former Sussex Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

A former Sussex Police officer is facing multiple charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO) following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations they abused their position for a sexual purpose.

Ex-police constable Jason Catton will appear tomorrow (25 April) at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, charged with eight counts of MIPO.

The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in.

The other charges relate to the officer – who resigned in late 2021 – allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.

We began our investigation in January 2021, following a conduct referral from Sussex Police. After completing our investigation in June 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.