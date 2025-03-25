Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Sussex Police officer jailed for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and fraud offences
A former Sussex Police officer recently (Friday 21 March) been sentenced to 38 months' imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court after admitting a number of serious offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The officer was also disqualified from driving for two years, following his release from prison.
Seren Sriganesh, aged 23 and formerly based on the Brighton and Hove policing division, pleaded guilty in January this year to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information, and unlawfully obtaining personal data. A further charge of fraud by failing to disclose information was agreed to lie on file.
The charges relate to offending between September 2020 and February 2024 when the former officer falsely nominated his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences and unlawfully accessed police systems to view details of one of these offences. Mr Sriganesh also failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his license prior to joining the force in June 2023, and did not disclose these points to his motor insurers.
IOPC director Emily Barry recently said:
“The evidence gathered in this case was overwhelming and undoubtedly led to Mr Sriganesh’s guilty plea. I would like to pay tribute to the officers from Sussex Police anti-corruption unit who worked meticulously to investigate this matter.
“The public have a right to expect police officers to act with honesty and integrity, and it is a gross breach of trust when they break the law. Mr Sriganesh flagrantly and repeatedly broke the law for his own personal gain and today he has faced the very serious consequences of his actions.”
We began our directed investigation in May 2024 following a referral from Sussex Police. Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction. On conclusion of the investigation in August 2024, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges. Mr Sriganesh resigned from the force in October 2024.
Now that criminal matters have concluded, it will be a matter for Sussex Police to progress disciplinary matters.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-sussex-police-officer-jailed-conspiracy-pervert-course-justice-and-fraud-offences
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation finds no indication of misconduct for Met officers in Chelsea Bridge Taser incident25/03/2025 16:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of two Met officers during an incident where a man was Tasered before he fell off Chelsea Bridge and died, has found no indication that the officers’ actions may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour or amounted to a criminal offence.
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving11/03/2025 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former Merseyside Police officer cleared of sexual assault10/03/2025 12:25:00
A former detective constable has been found not guilty of sexual assault following a trial at Chester Crown Court.
Gross misconduct proven against former Bedfordshire Police officer06/03/2025 09:20:00
A former Bedfordshire Police officer who failed to take adequate steps to safeguard a woman after concerns were raised for her welfare, would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.
IOPC investigation finds South Wales Police treated man appropriately prior to death in custody05/03/2025 14:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found South Wales Police officers dealt with a man, who died after being taken into custody, in line with policies and procedures.
Cambridgeshire officer in court on data protection charge04/03/2025 09:10:00
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court this week charged with a data protection offence, following our investigation.
Investigation into fatal shooting in Swindon finds police use of force was appropriate03/03/2025 11:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the fatal police shooting of a man in Swindon found that a firearms officer’s use of force during the incident was appropriate in the circumstances.
Met officer given suspended prison sentence for causing death by careless driving27/02/2025 17:10:00
A Met Police officer, who struck and killed a moped rider while driving to an emergency callout, has received a suspended prison sentence for causing death by careless driving.