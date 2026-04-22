Crown Prosecution Service
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Former teacher guilty of sexual abuse at a children’s home in the 1970s
A man has been found guilty of sexual assaults on young boys at a children’s home in Hastings in the 1970s.
Roland Simmons worked as a teacher at Guestling House, a residential home.
Four victims, who were placed into care at the property, and are now all in their 60s, came forward to report that they had been abused.
Catherine Wear, Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Simmons was supposed to be caring for these boys, but instead he abused the trust placed in him, knowing that the boys would struggle to speak out and report what was happening to them.
“One victim woke to find Simmons abusing him. Simmons then claimed that he had been dreaming and everything was fine. Another victim described Simmons as “persistent” after he first abused him, saying that Simmons would ask him to go out in his car alone, but he kept refusing.
“The trauma of sexual abuse can stop victims from making complaints for many years, but these men had the courage to come forward and report what happened to them and by doing so, have ensured that Simmons has been brought to justice for his appalling crimes.”
Notes to editors
• Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Roland Simmons [25/01/1949] was convicted of 10 charges of indecent assault on a male person relating to four victims between 1974 and 1979.
• Catherine Wear is a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS South East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team (RASSO), which is staffed by specially trained lawyers and paralegal officers. They also handle child sexual abuse cases, including non-recent cases, and all other serious sexual offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-east/news/former-teacher-guilty-sexual-abuse-childrens-home-1970s
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