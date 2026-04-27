Former teacher guilty of sexual abuse more than 40 years ago

A former teacher at Junior King’s School in Kent has been found guilty of sexually abusing a school pupil more than 40 years ago.

Dennis Fletcher was a resident boarding master between 1978 and 1997 and had already pleaded guilty to sexually abusing another boy during the same time at the school. Both were assaulted between 1978 and 1982 when they were under the age of 14.

Fletcher had a flat next to the boy’s dormitories and one of the victims recalled how he would patrol at night and punish anyone found breaking the rules.

Louise Lamont, Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Fletcher was someone that the boys should have been able to trust, but instead he abused his position of power over the boys in his care in the most appalling way.

“The defendant had complete power over these boys, and it was unthinkable for them to speak out about what had happened to them at that time.

“Since then, they have tried to block out what happened to them but recently found the courage to report the sexual abuse they suffered to the police. Thanks to their bravery, Fletcher has now been brought to justice for his terrible crimes.”

“I hope these convictions send a clear message that the Crown Prosecution Service, working closely alongside police colleagues, will prosecute those who sexually exploit children and adults, whenever that abuse took place.

“All children have the right to feel safe. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”