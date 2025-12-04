Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former teacher who groomed student convicted of sex offences
A former teacher who abused his position of trust to target and groom a girl 20 years ago has been convicted of sexual offences.
Edward Waller, 66, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service’s dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit following an investigation by Hampshire Police.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Waller was a history teacher at St Anne’s School, Southampton, during the offending period between 2004 and 2006, when the victim was aged 16 to 17 years old.
Waller was aware that the victim was a vulnerable girl who was having significant issues at home and began giving her extra attention. He began to message her privately, and his messages and calls to her became increasingly sexual: sexting her and sending her images of himself naked.
This behaviour escalated to a point where, in December 2005, Waller, who was 46 at the time, invited the victim to his home where he had sex with her.
The prosecution built a strong case which it presented to the court and on 3 December 2025, a jury found Waller, of Southsea, Hampshire, guilty of one count sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust and two counts of being a person in a position of trust causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Julia McSorley, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, yesterday said:
“Edward Waller used his position as a teacher to manipulate and groom a pupil, who was entrusted into his care. In the selfish pursuit of his own sexual gratification, he burdened her with the significant and lasting effects of this offending, the impact remains ongoing.
“Most importantly I want to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in supporting this prosecution and for giving evidence.
“I hope that today's outcome sends a clear message that the CPS is committed to bringing those who exploit children to justice and empowers victims to know that they will be taken seriously – no matter how much time has passed. Specialist officers are available to offer support and signpost to external partners. Any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with the utmost sensitivity, care, and compassion.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues from Hampshire Police who showed true professionalism and determination and were key in bringing Waller to justice.”
To deal with the most complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated national Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where Specialist Prosecutors use their expertise and experience to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.
Notes to Editors
- Julia McSorley is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID).
- Edward George Waller [DOB: 09/05/1959] was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court of the following charges:
- One count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust
- Two counts of being a person in a position of trust causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-teacher-who-groomed-student-convicted-sex-offences
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man who sent antisemitic abuse to Jewish MP’s office jailed04/12/2025 16:30:00
A man who repeatedly sent abusive messages which included references to ‘killing Jews’ to a prominent Jewish MP’s constituency office has been sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.
Nursery worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls04/12/2025 11:25:00
A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls he was looking after at a nursery in London. All the victims were aged three or four.
Twice deported migrant jailed for re-entering the UK02/12/2025 09:20:00
An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years was recently (28 November) sentenced for breaking immigration rules by returning illegally again last year.
Man admits deliberately driving into crowd in Liverpool26/11/2025 15:25:00
A man has admitted deliberately driving into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s Premier League title celebrations in May.
Complex layers of abuse provide a new prosecution challenge in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)26/11/2025 14:25:00
Exclusive Crown Prosecution Service data shows significant overlap of domestic abuse across key VAWG crimes, including rape, strangulation, ‘honour’-based abuse, harassment, stalking and revenge porn
Man jailed for distributing child abuse images from international blackmail ring24/11/2025 12:20:00
A man has been jailed for his role in an international organised crime group (OCG) that blackmailed more than 100 children worldwide into producing sexual abuse material.
David Carrick: Serial rapist and former police officer guilty of further sexual offences20/11/2025 09:25:00
Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of serious sex offences against a further two women.
Further charges against Anthony Williams19/11/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced further charges against Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.