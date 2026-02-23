Crown Prosecution Service
Former teacher who groomed student convicted of sex offences
A former teacher who abused his position of trust to target and groom a girl 20 years ago has been jailed for six years for sexual offences.
Edward Waller, 66, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service’s dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit following an investigation by Hampshire Police.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Waller was a history teacher at St Anne’s School, Southampton, during the offending period between 2004 and 2006, when the victim was aged 16 to 17 years old.
Waller was aware that the victim was a vulnerable girl who was having significant issues at home and began giving her extra attention. He began to message her privately, and his messages and calls to her became increasingly sexual: sexting her and sending her images of himself naked.
This behaviour escalated to a point where, in December 2005, Waller, who was 46 at the time, invited the victim to his home where he had sex with her.
The prosecution built a strong case which it presented to the court and on 3 December 2025, a jury found Waller, of Southsea, Hampshire, guilty of one count sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust and two counts of being a person in a position of trust causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
On February 20, 2026 Waller was jailed for a total of six years.
Julia McSorley, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Edward Waller used his position as a teacher to manipulate and groom a pupil, who was entrusted into his care. In the selfish pursuit of his own sexual gratification, he burdened her with the significant and lasting effects of this offending, the impact remains ongoing.
“Most importantly I want to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in supporting this prosecution and for giving evidence.
“I hope that this outcome sends a clear message that the CPS is committed to bringing those who exploit children to justice and empowers victims to know that they will be taken seriously – no matter how much time has passed. Specialist officers are available to offer support and signpost to external partners. Any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with the utmost sensitivity, care, and compassion.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues from Hampshire Police who showed true professionalism and determination and were key in bringing Waller to justice.”
To deal with the most complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated national Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where Specialist Prosecutors use their expertise and experience to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.
Notes to editors
- Julia McSorley is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID).
- Edward George Waller [DOB: 09/05/1959] was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court of the following charges:
- One count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust
- Two counts of being a person in a position of trust causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-teacher-who-groomed-student-convicted-sex-offences
