Former Thames Valley Police call handler jailed after admitting corruption

A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) staff member has been sentenced to 34 months imprisonment after admitting to corruption charges, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation.

Catherine Arrol, 29, who was a TVP call handler, pleaded guilty in May to three offences relating to participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and four charges of misconduct in public office. She was sentenced recently (9 September) at Reading Crown Court.

Officers from TVP’s Counter Corruption Unit carried out the investigation, under our direction, after an internal audit raised concerns of potential unauthorised access to police systems.

The investigation, which followed a mandatory referral from TVP in May 2020, looked at whether she had accessed police computer systems and classified material with no policing purpose, and whether that information was shared with another party.

It found evidence she was sharing police information with organised criminal groups when she was working from home, where she lived with her parents and brother, during the coronavirus pandemic.

On conclusion of the investigation in July 2022, we decided a file of evidence should be sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges.

As a result of the investigation, Miss Arrol’s brother, John Arrol, 39, of Sunbury-on-Thames, who does not work for TVP, also faced three counts of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. He admitted the charges and was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

During the investigation, drugs were found in Catherine Arrol’s bedroom and, as a result, a TVP misconduct hearing took place where it was determined she would have been dismissed with immediate effect had she not already resigned in October 2020, prior to the hearing.

IOPC director Steve Noonan yesterday said: