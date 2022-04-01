Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former TVP officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer has admitted charges relating to pursuing a number of women for sex after meeting them during the course of his duties.
The conviction of ex-Police Constable (PC) Oliver Perry-Smith, who was based at Newbury Police Station, follows our investigation.
He appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, 30 March, where he pleaded guilty to three charges of misconduct in public office, and two charges of unauthorised access to computer material, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
He will be sentenced on 29 April.
Our investigation began following a referral from TVP in November 2019. On its conclusion in June 2021, we shared a file of evidence with the Crown Prosecution Service which took the decision to authorise charges against the officer.
