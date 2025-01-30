Crown Prosecution Service
Former US government advisor who arranged to rape a child is jailed
A former advisor to the US government who flew to the UK to rape whom he believed to be a nine-year-old child has been convicted and jailed for 11-and-a-half years.
International investment banker Rahamim Shy, 47, travelled to Bedfordshire from New York in February 2024 to have sex with the girl following more than a month of planning.
However, unbeknown to Shy, the girl did not exist.
Using an online forum and later messaging apps, Shy described in acute detail the disturbing acts he wanted to do to the girl and that he was fully prepared to travel to England to do so.
He described the girl’s age of nine as a “tad late” to start sexual activity, and that it was an “honour” to be considered “her first”.
Shy ultimately did travel to England on 23 February 2024 via Gatwick Airport before driving to Bedford where he was promptly arrested.
Before trial, the defence argued that Shy was in the USA at the time of the messaging, therefore was jurisdictionally exempt from prosecution. However, prosecutors with CPS Thames and Chiltern successfully argued that English courts have jurisdiction to try offences committed abroad that are intended to result in criminal offences in England.
That defence was subsequently abandoned.
At trial, the prosecution used extensive digital and physical evidence to prove Shy’s intent to commit sexual offences against the girl.
His depraved messages were laid bare, as were recorded voice messages and calls. He too attempted to erase messages on a specific messaging app shortly after arriving in the UK.
On arrest, officers located cuddly toys and condoms within Shy’s luggage. The prosecution argued the items demonstrated a clear intent to win the child over before abusing her.
Crucially, the prosecution also succeeded in putting forward bad character evidence to the jury which revealed messages on Shy’s phone in which he discussed with others his sexual interest in children.
Indecent images of children were also found on his phone.
Following a trial at Luton Crown Court, Shy was found guilty of arranging the commission of a child sex offence – namely rape and possessing indecent photographs of a child.
He was sentenced on the same day to a total of 11 years and six months' imprisonment.
Lorraine Telford, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Rahamim Shy is a predator who was fully prepared to commit unspeakable acts against a child for his own sexual gratification.
“It was clear from his explicit conversations and items he brought to England that he had only one intention, to commit rape against what he knew was a vulnerable child.
“The fact the child in this case did not exist makes no difference, and it is a credit to the police operation and subsequent prosecution that Shy will no longer pose an immediate threat.
“All children have the right to feel safe and protected and I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit children.”
- Rahamim Shy (DOB: 01/05/1977) of Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, was convicted of arranging the commission of a child sex offence – namely rape and possessing indecent photographs of a child on 29 January 2025.
- He was found not guilty of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
- He was sentenced to 11 years and six months imprisonment for count one, and two months for count two - to run concurrently.
- Lorraine Telford is a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Thames and Chiltern.
