RUSI
|Printable version
Former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Discusses support for Ukraine at RUSI
Michael Pompeo, the 70th US Secretary of State and former Director of the CIA, joined RUSI’s Deputy Director-General Professor Malcolm Chalmers for a wide-ranging discussion, centred on the importance of maintaining consistent financial and military support for Ukraine.
Over the course of the conversation and subsequent Q and A, Secretary Pompeo shared his unique perspectives on the assistance Western allies and businesses provide to Ukraine and the imperative that this should continue in a comprehensive manner. The discussion also focused on wider geopolitical challenges, including growing tension between the US and China over Taiwan and the escalation of violence in the Middle East.
Secretary Pompeo also shared knowledge from his time at the top of US government and insights from Ukrainian firm Kyivstar, where he is now a non-executive director.
During the discussion, Mr Pompeo yesterday said:
The conflict in Ukraine is a political fight as well as a military struggle… it’s not just about tanks and artillery. This is about what’s the border of Europe and Russia going to look like for the next 75 years. And we need to be ever mindful that this is not just going to be a Ukrainian challenge. This is a European challenge and therefore a challenge that the United States needs to be all in on.
Turning to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, Mr Pompeo continued:
What should happen when the NATO summit takes place? I think there must be a security architecture that is fundamentally different than the one that existed in September 2021. I reference that date intentionally… as September is when the American Intelligence Committee knew, with a high degree of certainty that the Russian invasion would occur…[and] the world did nothing… We can never find ourselves in that place when there's another September 2021, where we don't have a security architecture already in place to re-establish the deterrence that had clearly been lost by then.
Michael Pompeo, the 70th US Secretary of State and former Director of the CIA
Reflecting on the discussion, Professor Chalmers yesterday said:
Drawing on his experience as US Secretary of State and CIA Director, Mr Pompeo vividly outlined how central Ukraine is to America’s national security, and the resulting imperative of maintaining robust support for Kyiv in its struggle against Russia.
Malcolm Chalmers, Deputy Director General
About RUSI
The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) is the world’s oldest and the UK’s leading defence and security think tank. Our mission is to inform, influence and enhance public debate to help build a safer and more stable world.
A unique institution, founded in 1831 by the Duke of Wellington, RUSI embodies nearly two centuries of forward thinking, free discussion, and careful reflection on international affairs and defence and security matters.
RUSI is a British institution but operates with an international perspective. Offices in Nairobi and Brussels reinforce our global reach. Over the years, we have amassed an outstanding reputation for quality and objectivity. Our heritage, location at the heart of Whitehall, and extensive networks inside and outside government, give RUSI a unique insight and authority.
You can find out more about our work and research here.
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/former-us-secretary-state-michael-pompeo-discusses-support-ukraine-rusi
Latest News from
RUSI
How to Build Ukraine’s Military Effectiveness and Avoid a War of Attrition13/06/2024 12:05:00
With Russia increasingly pressing its numerical advantage, Ukraine and its partners need to devise a new strategy for strengthening Ukraine’s defence if they are to avoid playing to Russia’s strengths in an attritional conflict.
Preparing for the Human Cost of War in the British Armed Forces11/06/2024 12:15:00
As the national conversation on preparing for war gathers pace, what can the UK learn from its own experiences and from the present conflict in Ukraine when it comes to dealing with the impact of mass casualties?
RUSI Director-General Karin von Hippel to step down after almost a decade in charge11/06/2024 10:05:00
After almost a decade as RUSI’s Director-General, Doctor Karin von Hippel has announced her intent to move on.
Damaged Su-57 Emphasises the Vulnerability of Russian Airbases Near Ukraine10/06/2024 14:20:00
Ukraine’s apparent success in damaging a Su-57 is a substantial blow to Russia’s long-troubled stealth fighter fleet, and another Illustration of Ukraine’s most effective option for countering increasingly effective Russian air attacks on the frontlines.
Biden Needs to Create a Convincing New European Security Architecture for Ukraine10/06/2024 13:05:00
With President Biden signalling that Ukraine will likely not become a NATO member while the confrontation with Russia continues, the US will need to take the lead at the upcoming Washington NATO Summit in setting out how a new European security architecture beyond NATO can be developed to deter Russia from future aggression and to defend Ukraine in the long term.
Russia and China: The True Nature of their Cooperation07/06/2024 13:05:00
Strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has visibly intensified in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The President of Latvia Reflects on NATO’s Future and the Threat of Russia06/06/2024 15:05:00
His Excellency Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, addressed an audience of RUSI members and the media, outlining NATO’s changing role in European security and the importance of containing an aggressive and expansionist Russia.
Reassurance in the Age of AI06/06/2024 14:15:00
As the adoption of AI in policymaking processes accelerates, leaders will need to reassure partners and rivals more frequently, supplementing traditional diplomatic mechanisms with innovative approaches that capitalise on the unique capabilities of new technologies.