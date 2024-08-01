Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Mercia Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
A former West Mercia Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office and a corruption offence in the alternative, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Ex-Police Constable Nick Peacock, 39, is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a vulnerable woman he met through the course of his duties. He is also alleged to have failed to investigate a reported crime involving the same woman, amounting to the improper exercise of police powers contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.
The alleged offences took place between February and April 2022.
The former officer is scheduled to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 August.
We received a referral about PC Peacock’s conduct from West Mercia Police in May 2022 which led to our investigation.
Following the completion of our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.
We have been advised that PC Peacock resigned from West Mercia Police in March this year.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-mercia-police-officer-charged-misconduct-public-office-0
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Leicestershire special constable charged with misconduct in public office30/07/2024 16:10:00
A Leicestershire Police special constable is facing multiple charges, including misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations he shared images and information from police systems and incidents he attended.
Thames Valley officers who restrained man in hospital, who later died, committed gross misconduct30/07/2024 14:10:00
Two Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers who restrained a 24-year-old man in a hospital, and who later died, have been found to have committed gross misconduct, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.
IOPC criminally investigating Greater Manchester Police officer following arrests at Manchester Airport30/07/2024 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has advised a police constable he is being criminally investigated over the force used during an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July.
Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport26/07/2024 12:25:00
Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport.
IOPC to investigate use of force during arrest at Manchester Airport25/07/2024 15:10:00
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are independently investigating the level of force used by a Greater Manchester Police officer as part of an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July. We have been advised by the force that the officer has now been suspended from all duties.
Response to the London Stalking Review24/07/2024 12:20:00
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson responds to the publication of the London Victim Commissioner's stalking review
Investigation into use of force during arrest in Whitechapel, east London19/07/2024 16:20:00
We have begun an investigation into an incident where a man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in Whitechapel, east London last week.
IOPC statement in response to the Baird Inquiry Report19/07/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given yesterday in response to the Baird Inquiry Report.
Former Met Police detective would have been dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public18/07/2024 16:25:00
A former Met Police detective who sent sexual messages to a woman in a vulnerable position would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).