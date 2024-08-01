Former West Mercia Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

A former West Mercia Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office and a corruption offence in the alternative, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Ex-Police Constable Nick Peacock, 39, is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a vulnerable woman he met through the course of his duties. He is also alleged to have failed to investigate a reported crime involving the same woman, amounting to the improper exercise of police powers contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The alleged offences took place between February and April 2022.

The former officer is scheduled to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 August.

We received a referral about PC Peacock’s conduct from West Mercia Police in May 2022 which led to our investigation.

Following the completion of our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.

We have been advised that PC Peacock resigned from West Mercia Police in March this year.