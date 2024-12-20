Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Mercia Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office
A former West Mercia Police officer has been found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office and a computer misuse offence, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
The allegations that ex-Police Constable Mark Cranfield faced included pursuing an inappropriate, sexual relationship with a woman who was a witness in a case that he was investigating. At Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 19th December), he has been convicted of two charges of misconduct in public office. The 52-year-old was found not guilty of a third charge of misconduct in public office.
He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of computer misuse.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell: “PC Cranfield’s actions prevented allegations of a criminal offence being fully investigated, following his pursuit of a relationship with a woman who was in a vulnerable situation. Alongside that, he accessed police systems without a policing purpose and used his work mobile phone to look at, share and keep evidence, without a policing purpose.
“The officer’s admission of using police intelligence systems in order to obtain personal information about his family is extremely serious. He had no legitimate reason for doing so and his actions have the potential to damage the public’s confidence in police officers.”
We began an investigation in July 2021, after West Mercia Police made a mandatory conduct referral to us.
In October 2018, a woman reported being the subject of revenge porn, by her former partner. She provided a statement and evidence to PC Cranfield.
In July 2021, the woman told West Mercia Police PSD during an unconnected investigation, that PC Cranfield had made her feel uncomfortable and that he had sent her a Facebook ‘friends request’, as well as several messages containing intimate details about his personal life. She did not want any further contact with him and in November 2018, withdrew her complaint against her ex-partner. PC Cranfield continued to message the woman, which led to her changing her mobile number.
When the officer’s work mobile phone was examined, two photos and a video which had been submitted as evidence by the woman, were found. He had then shared these via WhatsApp. An audit of West Mercia Police Intelligence systems also showed how PC Cranfield had researched information about the woman who had made the revenge porn complaint. The same audit revealed that he had also used police systems to search for information about his relatives.
During the investigation, we examined evidence from the revenge porn case, PC Cranfield’s work mobile phone as well as obtaining witness accounts.
PC Cranfield, who was based in Shropshire, retired from the force in May 2022.
When our investigation concluded in September 2022, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the criminal charges.
Former PC Cranfield will be sentenced in February 2025.
We also determined that he should face a misconduct hearing for potential gross misconduct. We will now liaise with the force on the next steps in relation to this.
