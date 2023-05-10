Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship
A former West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-police constable Mark Hidden, aged 42, faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman, a victim of crime, he had met through his policing duties.
PC Hidden, visited the woman’s home in December 2019 after she had reported a domestic incident. He was alleged to have entered into a consensual, but inappropriate, sexual relationship with the woman shortly after. Evidence indicates that he had consensual sex with the woman on several occasions, including while on duty, up until April 2020.
The investigation found that between December 2019 and May 2020 there were more than 5,500 WhatsApp messages exchanged between the officer and the woman, with only a small proportion for a policing matter. Some of the messages sent by the officer were of a sexual nature and while he was on duty. Investigators uncovered on PC Hidden’s work issue mobile phone a number of sexually graphic images shared between them.
The IOPC investigation began in May 2020 following a referralregarding the officer’s conduct from West Mercia Police. IOPC investigators interviewed the officer under caution, examined his mobile phone and obtained statements from several witnesses, including the woman victim. At the end of our investigation in May 2021 we submitted our report to the force with our view that PC Hidden had a case to answer for gross misconduct. PC Hidden resigned from the force last year.
A police disciplinary panel, led by a legally qualified, independent Chair, also heard evidence that PC Hidden had accessed police systems to view information about the woman without a legitimate policing purpose.
The panel determined yesterday (Tuesday) that the former officer, who was based in Shropshire, had breached the standards of professional behaviour in a number of areas including authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality and discreditable conduct. It was decided he would have been dismissed had he still been serving.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in policing. At the outset of their service, it is made clear to officers that it is unacceptable to have, or seek, inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties.
“Ex PC-Hidden continued a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman, who was a victim of crime, over a number of months despite knowing his conduct was wrong. Following a gross misconduct hearing, it has been determined that he would have been dismissed had he still been a serving police officer. This sends a clear message that behaviour of this kind will be thoroughly investigated, has no part in policing and will not be tolerated.”
At the end of our investigation, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any potential offence. The CPS later decided not to bring any criminal charge.
Mr Hidden will now be placed on the police barred list.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-mercia-police-officer-would-have-been-dismissed-inappropriate-relationship
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes into the contact between Lancashire Constabulary and Nicola Bulley10/05/2023 12:20:00
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigators have completed their investigation into the contact Lancashire Constabulary had with Nicola Bulley.
West Midlands Police constable charged with assaulting 12-year-old boy05/05/2023 12:25:00
A West Midlands Police (WMP) officer will appear in court accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Gwent Police officer to appear in court charged with assault02/05/2023 09:10:00
A Gwent Police officer is set to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a man, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Met officer charged following investigation into corruption allegations26/04/2023 09:10:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this week following an IOPC-directed investigation, carried out by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards, into corruption allegations.
Former Greater Manchester Police cadet leader convicted of sexual assault25/04/2023 16:20:00
A former cadet leader at Greater Manchester Police has been found guilty of misconduct in public office and sexual assault following an investigation into allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose.
Witness appeal following arrest of man in Shoreditch25/04/2023 09:10:00
We are investigating the conduct of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers when making an arrest in Shoreditch, east London, on 19 February 2023.
Greater Manchester Police officer guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following Stockport collision24/04/2023 13:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a collision in Stockport that left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries.
Former West Yorkshire Police detention officer sentenced over offensive social media posts20/04/2023 10:20:00
A former West Yorkshire Police (WYP) detention officer has been ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work after admitting a charge under the Terrorism Act, as well as another of sharing a grossly offensive message, in relation to posts he shared on Twitter.
Investigation finds Thames Valley Police firearms officers acted appropriately during fatal shooting in Milton Keynes20/04/2023 09:20:00
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Kelvin Igweani in 2021 found that officers acted appropriately and the use of lethal force was necessary given the circumstances faced by officers.