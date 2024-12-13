Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Midlands constable jailed for passing on details from police computer systems
A former West Midlands Police (WMP) constable has been jailed for four years for illegally accessing sensitive information from computer systems and passing it to her boyfriend, who she knew had been involved in criminal activity.
Ex-PC Lorna Pennycook, aged 38, was yesterday (12 December) sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court following an investigation carried out by West Midlands Police Anti-Corruption Unit, under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The former officer, who was based at Handsworth, pleaded guilty to one offence of misconduct in public office in March 2023. She resigned from the force in July 2021.
IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan yesterday said:
“Ex-PC Pennycook’s actions were corrupt and criminal. Abusing her position of power to assist criminal activity rather than clamp down on it was a complete betrayal of the public’s trust and such behaviour has no place in policing.
“She has now been held accountable for her actions and has a criminal record as a result.
“This investigation is testament to how seriously the IOPC, law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system takes this kind of behaviour and I am grateful to all those involved in ensuring justice was served today.”
A referral was made by WMP to the IOPC in November 2020 and we decided that an investigation should be carried out by the force under our direction.
The evidence gathered indicated that between August 2017 and April 2021, Ex-PC Pennycook accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose and repeatedly provided her boyfriend, a known criminal, with sensitive and confidential information relating to him and his associates.
This included viewing intelligence logs and information about investigations and police operations. Some of the checks were made at her boyfriend’s behest.
The investigation was completed in October 2021 and, based on the investigator’s report, we decided a file of evidence should be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former officer.
On conclusion of the investigation, we found the former officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, conduct and confidentiality. It will be for WMP to arrange a disciplinary hearing.
Anthony Kennedy, aged 43, who received police intelligence from Ex-PC Pennycook, was also sentenced to four years in prison for the offence of encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-midlands-constable-jailed-passing-details-police-computer-systems
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Mercia Police officer sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting misconduct in public office12/12/2024 10:20:00
A former West Mercia Police officer has been given an 18-month prison sentence after admitting to misconduct in public office, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Gross misconduct proven against former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer06/12/2024 16:20:00
A former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer who visited a woman in police uniform while off duty and used police issue handcuffs for a sexual encounter, would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Improvements in detainee welfare information sharing between police and prisons identified following an IOPC investigation into a man’s death in South Wales04/12/2024 14:10:00
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) recommendations have led to improvements in information sharing between police forces and the Prison Service relating to detainee safety, after a man’s suicide at HMP Cardiff.
IOPC Director General welcomes new measures to support victims of stalking04/12/2024 09:10:00
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson yesterday (3 December) welcomed measures announced by the Government aimed at protecting victims of stalking, which include accepting recommendations made as part of our joint investigation into a super-complaint about the police response to reports of stalking.
Met officer charged following fatal Enfield collision03/12/2024 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with driving offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into a fatal collision in Enfield, north London.
IOPC investigation into police actions prior to the death of a teenager in Somerset is progressing29/11/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Avon and Somerset Police before the death of a teenager on the M5 is continuing.
IOPC publishes package of race discrimination tools to support policing27/11/2024 15:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today issued revised guidelines to improve the handling of discrimination complaints as well as highlighting how the police service needs to take immediate steps to safeguard children from adultification during their interactions.
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Gosport26/11/2024 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers before a fatal road traffic collision in Gosport.
Cleveland Police officer who made false incident report is dismissed25/11/2024 12:25:00
A Cleveland Police officer who made a false and misleading report of an incident involving a woman who was later the victim of a domestic assault has been dismissed without notice following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).