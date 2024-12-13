Former West Midlands constable jailed for passing on details from police computer systems

A former West Midlands Police (WMP) constable has been jailed for four years for illegally accessing sensitive information from computer systems and passing it to her boyfriend, who she knew had been involved in criminal activity.

Ex-PC Lorna Pennycook, aged 38, was yesterday (12 December) sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court following an investigation carried out by West Midlands Police Anti-Corruption Unit, under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The former officer, who was based at Handsworth, pleaded guilty to one offence of misconduct in public office in March 2023. She resigned from the force in July 2021.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan yesterday said:

“Ex-PC Pennycook’s actions were corrupt and criminal. Abusing her position of power to assist criminal activity rather than clamp down on it was a complete betrayal of the public’s trust and such behaviour has no place in policing. “She has now been held accountable for her actions and has a criminal record as a result. “This investigation is testament to how seriously the IOPC, law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system takes this kind of behaviour and I am grateful to all those involved in ensuring justice was served today.”

A referral was made by WMP to the IOPC in November 2020 and we decided that an investigation should be carried out by the force under our direction.

The evidence gathered indicated that between August 2017 and April 2021, Ex-PC Pennycook accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose and repeatedly provided her boyfriend, a known criminal, with sensitive and confidential information relating to him and his associates.

This included viewing intelligence logs and information about investigations and police operations. Some of the checks were made at her boyfriend’s behest.

The investigation was completed in October 2021 and, based on the investigator’s report, we decided a file of evidence should be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former officer.

On conclusion of the investigation, we found the former officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, conduct and confidentiality. It will be for WMP to arrange a disciplinary hearing.

Anthony Kennedy, aged 43, who received police intelligence from Ex-PC Pennycook, was also sentenced to four years in prison for the offence of encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.