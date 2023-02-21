Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
A former West Midlands Police constable has been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The charge against 54-year-old Steven Walters, who left the force in 2016, alleges that on 14 July 2013 while acting as a police constable, he wilfully misconducted himself by engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a woman.
We began our enquiries after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police in November 2021 about the former officer’s conduct.
On completion of our investigation we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge this month. Mr Walters will make a first appearance before Birmingham Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday 22 February).
