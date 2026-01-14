Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office and drugs offences

A former West Midlands Police officer will appear in court today (Wednesday 14 January) charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and drug-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-police constable Kayleigh Moye, aged 28, faces four counts of MIPO; a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis to a named individual in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; and two offences of possessing cannabis, a class B controlled drug, in contravention of the same Act.

She is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates.

The MIPO charges relate to allegations that the former officer misused police computer systems by accessing information about four known criminals, formed intimate relationships with them and did not notify West Midlands Police of that. The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between September 2022 and February 2024.

An investigation was conducted by West Midlands Police under the direction of the IOPC’s anti-corruption unit, which followed a referral by the force in November 2023.

On completion of the investigation a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to authorise the charges.