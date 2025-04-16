Former West Midlands Police staff member charged with supplying cocaine

A former member of West Midlands Police staff will appear in court this week charged with supplying drugs following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Former call handler Alisha Iftikhar, aged 25, is charged with supplying cocaine, a class A controlled drug, to another under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The offence is alleged to have taken place in Birmingham between 1 December 2023 and 4 June 2024.

She is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 17 April.

An investigation was carried out by West Midlands Police Counter Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction after we received a referral from the force in February 2024. On conclusion of the investigation, we decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former officer.