Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Midlands Police staff member charged with supplying cocaine
A former member of West Midlands Police staff will appear in court this week charged with supplying drugs following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.
Former call handler Alisha Iftikhar, aged 25, is charged with supplying cocaine, a class A controlled drug, to another under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The offence is alleged to have taken place in Birmingham between 1 December 2023 and 4 June 2024.
She is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 17 April.
An investigation was carried out by West Midlands Police Counter Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction after we received a referral from the force in February 2024. On conclusion of the investigation, we decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former officer.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-midlands-police-staff-member-charged-supplying-cocaine
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation under way after man dies in police custody in Romford16/04/2025 13:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man while in police custody in Romford, east London.
Investigation following death of man detained at Biddulph14/04/2025 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Staffordshire Police contact prior to the death of a man who was detained during an incident at Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent.
Ex-Derbyshire police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving10/04/2025 12:25:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Inquest concludes following fatal police pursuit in Sale10/04/2025 11:25:00
A police officer involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in Sale, Greater Manchester, before it was involved in a fatal collision acted appropriately, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
British Transport Police officer charged with assault by beating09/04/2025 09:10:00
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer is due to appear in court this week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Merseyside Police officer due in court charged with misconduct in public office offences07/04/2025 09:10:00
A Merseyside Police officer is due to appear in court next week charged with three counts of misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Milton Keynes04/04/2025 14:10:00
We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man, by Thames Valley Police (TVP), in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (1 April).
Third former South Yorkshire Police officer arrested in investigation into child sex abuse complaints02/04/2025 16:25:00
A third former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officer has been arrested this week as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into complaints from survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham relating to SYP officers.
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of Class C drug28/03/2025 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with two offences, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.