Former West Yorkshire officer found guilty of having inappropriate sexual relationship with victim of crime

A former West Yorkshire officer has been found guilty of misconduct in public office after he started an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met during the course of his duties and attempted to pursue a relationship with another woman following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Former PC Declan Middleton, 33, had denied three counts of misconduct in public office between May 2020 and January 2021 but was found guilty on two counts by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday. He is due to be sentenced on 22 November 2024.

We started our independent investigation in January 2021 following a referral from the force who had been contacted by a woman making a complaint. West Yorkshire Police made two further referrals to us covering the additional matters on 12 March and 31 March 2021.

Our investigation established that the former officer visited the woman’s home address on 26 May 2020 to obtain a witness statement and provided his personal phone number for her to contact him on.

Two days later PC Middleton returned to the woman’s home in plain clothes and they had consensual sex. In the following week, PC Middleton continued to send messages of a sexual nature and attended her address on more than one occasion. After the woman tried to distance herself from the officer, the court heard PC Middleton sent messages to ask she did not disclose their relationship to anyone.

Evidence we gathered showed that former PC Middleton abused his position as a police officer by engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman who he met after attending a domestic violence incident.

After IOPC investigators arrested PC Middleton, they conducted premises searches and seized numerous devices including his personal mobile phone. Data retrieved from PC Middleton’s phone provided evidence he had sent inappropriate messages to two other women he met during the course of his duties.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “PC Middleton’s predatory behaviour was unacceptable and has no place in policing. The fact he tried to cover his tracks was evidence that he knew what he was doing was wrong. This abuse of trust seriously risked undermining public confidence in the police.

“It was thanks to the courage of the complainant in coming forward that we were able to carry out this investigation and identify this disturbing pattern of behaviour. I would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and helped ensure PC Middleton was held accountable.

“The verdict today should provide a clear message that any officer who misconducts themselves in such a way can and will face serious consequences for their actions.”

On conclusion of our investigation in March 2022 we passed our findings to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges. We also concluded there was a case to answer for gross misconduct.

A two-day accelerated gross misconduct hearing, organised by the force, took place in December 2023, when the officer was found to have breached the police professional standards of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, ethics and authority, respect and courtesy. A police disciplinary panel ruled he would have been dismissed without notice had he had not already resigned.

The former officer was placed on the barred list of meaning he cannot work for the police service in the future.