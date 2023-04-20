Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Yorkshire Police detention officer sentenced over offensive social media posts
A former West Yorkshire Police (WYP) detention officer has been ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work after admitting a charge under the Terrorism Act, as well as another of sharing a grossly offensive message, in relation to posts he shared on Twitter.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation, which was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE), into social media posts made by William Loyd-Hughes, 27.
Loyd-Hughes, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station, admitted publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000, as well as one charge under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing a grossly offensive message on Twitter.
We received a mandatory referral from WYP in September 2022 and determined it should be investigated by CTPNE under our direction.
Among the posts reviewed were one with images of masked individuals holding firearms while wearing paramilitary gear, posing in front of Ulster Defence Association flags. They were accompanied by a message showing support for the organisation, which is proscribed under the Terrorism Act.
Another of the posts on the same Twitter account shared a racist message alongside a video of people dancing. The post contained a slur used to refer to Black people and in a reply to his own post, Loyd-Hughes used a hashtag implying support for killing Black people.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “The racist and deeply offensive views shared by Loyd-Hughes on his Twitter account are dangerous, vile and have absolutely no place in policing – or society as a whole. His shocking actions could not be further from the standards expected of a police employee, and are a total betrayal of not only public trust, but that of his colleagues too.
“It is thanks to a thorough investigation by CTPNE, under the direction of the IOPC, that Loyd-Hughes now has a criminal record. This serves as a clear message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and those who think they can hide behind anonymous accounts to share disgusting messages like these should expect to be found out and be held accountable for their actions.
“On conclusion of the investigation, we also determined Loyd-Hughes had a case to answer for gross misconduct and it will now be for West Yorkshire Police to arrange the disciplinary proceedings.”
Loyd-Hughes, who has resigned from the force, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (19 April) where he was given a community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and required to undergo rehabilitation. He was also made to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-yorkshire-police-detention-officer-sentenced-over-offensive-social-media-posts
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation finds Thames Valley Police firearms officers acted appropriately during fatal shooting in Milton Keynes20/04/2023 09:20:00
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Kelvin Igweani in 2021 found that officers acted appropriately and the use of lethal force was necessary given the circumstances faced by officers.
Update on investigation into allegations of sharing offensive messages among Gwent Police officers19/04/2023 16:10:00
Our investigation into the conduct of a number of Gwent Police officers over allegations of sharing offensive messages is continuing. Since our enquiries began, we have analysed a considerable volume of data downloaded from Ricky Jones’ phone and have served notices on eleven current or former Gwent Police officers to indicate that their conduct is under investigation.
IOPC investigation after death of motorcyclist in East London19/04/2023 11:15:00
We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal crash in East London on Monday 20 March, which involved a short pursuit by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.
IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Sheffield following police pursuit14/04/2023 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short pursuit involving South Yorkshire Police officers.
Gross misconduct proven against current and former Greater Manchester Police officers over inappropriate WhatsApp messages13/04/2023 10:25:00
Six Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers have had gross misconduct or misconduct found proven following an investigationby the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into racist, ableist and other offensive messages which were shared by officers in a WhatsApp group.
Gross misconduct proven against a South Wales Police officer who repeatedly punched a man13/04/2023 09:25:00
A South Wales Police officer has been dismissed without notice after a disciplinary panel found he used excessive force during an unlawful arrest and had later given a dishonest account of the incident.
Former South Wales Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship and falsifying breath tests07/04/2023 10:10:00
Gross misconduct has been found proven against a retired South Wales Police officer following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the then police constable’s inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman.
North Wales Police officer dismissed without notice after gross misconduct proven07/04/2023 09:10:00
A North Wales Police officer has been dismissed, after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following a directed investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).