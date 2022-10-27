Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former West Yorkshire Police officer abused his position for a sexual purpose
A former West Yorkshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned for abusing his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated after concerns were raised about PC Craig Beazley’s actions prior to joining the force in 2017.
PC Beazley admitted having a sexual relationship with the woman, who he had met during the course of his duties while serving with Greater Manchester Police.
We received a conduct referral from West Yorkshire Police, the force where he was employed at the time the allegation came to light in April 2021. He was placed on restricted duties by the force prior to his resignation being tendered.
Investigators obtained statements from PC Beazley and the woman, whom he came into contact with when she reported being a victim of crime. We also analysed mobile phone records and interviewed PC Beazley under criminal caution.
We found evidence he abused his position as a police officer to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he knew to be vulnerable and made efforts to keep their relationship a secret.
IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.
“PC Beazley knew what he was doing was wrong and tried to hide it. He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police. As a result of his reckless and selfish behaviour, he has now been barred from working in policing.
“Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person’s behaviour just because of their job. I would encourage anyone in a similar situation to speak to someone – you will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously.”
On conclusion of our investigation in October 2021, we determined PC Beazley had a case to answer for gross misconduct. We also referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided against authorising any charges.
At a misconduct hearing held by West Yorkshire Police, which concluded on 25th October, the panel found PC Beazley had breached the professional standards of behaviour with regard to authority, respect and courtesy; honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.
He would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned and was barred from working in policing in future.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-west-yorkshire-police-officer-abused-his-position-sexual-purpose
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes following fatal police road traffic incident in Aylesbury25/10/2022 09:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer who was responding to an emergency call before his vehicle was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, our investigation concluded.
Investigation following fatal collision in Cumbria24/10/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal collision in Endmoor, Cumbria, on Sunday 16 October.
Three Met officers charged with assault following arrest of 17-year-old boy21/10/2022 16:20:00
Three Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers are due to appear in court next week on assault charges relating to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Tooting, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Kent Police PCSO sentenced for misconduct in public office21/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.
Gross misconduct proven for Derbyshire officer over threats to woman19/10/2022 13:10:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel heard that she had used abusive language and threatened her partner’s neighbour during an altercation while off-duty.
Greater Manchester Police officer found not guilty of assault18/10/2022 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been found not guilty of two counts of assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Update following fatal police shooting in Derby14/10/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is progressing its investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby last Friday (7 October).
Two Met Police officers charged following IOPC investigation into fatal Brixton collision12/10/2022 09:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will appear in court next week charged with driving offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the death of a pedestrian in south London in June 2021.