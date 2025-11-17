Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Yorkshire Police staff member sentenced for perverting the course of justice
A former West Yorkshire Police member of staff has been handed a nine-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
Kasey Howarth, 43, from Leeds, admitted falsely declaring herself to be the driver of a speeding Ford Transit van. At the time of the offence, Ms Howarth was employed by West Yorkshire Police, processing speeding tickets at the force’s Central Process Bureau.
Four days after the speed camera was activated, Ms Howarth named herself as the driver of the vehicle, which had actually been driven by her co-accused James Burrow.
IOPC director Emily Barry said: “We trust the police and those working for them to act with honesty and integrity, a standard Kasey Howarth totally disregarded.
“Given the serious nature of the allegations, it was important we had independent oversight of the investigation, carried out by WYP’s Counter-Corruption Unit.
“Thanks to this thorough investigation, she has been held accountable for her actions and disciplinary proceedings will now be arranged to consider whether she should be be barred from working in policing in future.”
Mobile phone data proved that Ms Howarth’s device stayed close to her home address on that day, while Mr Burrow’s activated sites across Leeds, mirroring the Ford Transit’s movements.
After their mobile phones were seized, messages exchanged between the pair made it apparent that Ms Howarth was not driving on the day the Ford Transit was caught speeding, while Mr Burrow was playing golf.
Four days after the incident, Ms Howarth sent Mr Burrow a picture of a letter on WhatsApp, with an expletive-laden caption accusing him of getting a speeding ticket.
After Mr Burrow asked if the camera had captured his face, Ms Howarth replied: “I’ll open and chck, if it’s rear facing I will admit and do the course!! Get ya foot off the gas!!”
Ms Howarth resigned from the force while under investigation. Both of the accused pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 10 September. Ms Howarth's sentence is suspended for one year and she will also have to complete 200 hours of community service as well as paying £186 in costs.
The IOPC’s Anti-Corruption Unit oversaw the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter-Corruption Unit into the incident.
