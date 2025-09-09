Former West Yorkshire Police staff member to appear in court on charge of perverting the course of justice

A former West Yorkshire Police member of staff will appear in court charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Kasey Howarth, 43, from Leeds, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice. She is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 September.

The charge relates to an incident where Ms Howarth is alleged to have falsely declared herself to be the driver of a Ford Transit van at the time it was speeding.

The investigation was conducted, under the IOPC’s direction and control, by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit.