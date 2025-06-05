Former world darts champion Rob Cross banned as director over unpaid taxes

Darts professional banned after company failed to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax

Former world darts champion Rob Cross has been banned as a director for five years after his company failed to pay more than £450,000 in tax.

Cross, known for winning the PDC World Darts Championship in 2018 and five World Series of Darts titles, was the director of Rob Cross Darts Limited, which was set up for the 34-year-old to receive his earnings and prize money.

However, between March 2020 and November 2023, Cross removed more than £300,000 in company money which should have been paid to creditors, including to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

He had also taken out more than £400,000 from Rob Cross Darts Limited in the form of a director’s loan account by the time the company went into liquidation.

In an attempt to repay part of his debts, Cross has entered into an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA), a legally binding agreement where he has committed to making regular payments to an insolvency practitioner. The monthly contributions Cross makes to the IVA will vary depending on the income he receives through his performances at darts tournaments during this year and future years.

Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

When directors fail to pay the correct amount of tax, it directly impacts the government’s ability to fund vital public services such as the NHS, schools, transport infrastructure, and our national defence. Rob Cross’s company owed more than £400,000 in corporation tax alone when it went into liquidation. For more than three years, he withdrew funds from the company which should have gone to HMRC and other creditors. This case demonstrates that we will pursue action against directors who deprive the public purse of much-needed funds. The rules apply equally to everyone in business, and we expect all company directors to comply with their legal responsibilities. Enforcing these rules consistently is crucial in maintaining a level playing field and preventing companies from gaining an unfair competitive advantage over compliant businesses that properly fulfil their tax obligations.

Rob Cross Darts Limited was formed in May 2017, with Cross appointed as director on the same day.

Insolvency Service investigations found that the company received just more than £1 million from Cross’s earnings between the start of March 2020 and the date of liquidation in November 2023.

A total of £169,500 in sponsorships and £261,901 from his management company was also paid in to the company.

However, in the same period, Cross withdrew funds of at least £306,403 from the company which he acknowledged was “to the risk and ultimate detriment of HMRC”.

A further £665,419 was paid into the personal account of a connected party.

By the time the company went into liquidation, it owed £403,896 in corporation tax, £49,071 in VAT, and £12,436 in PAYE and National Insurance contributions.

The company had only paid £41,936 to HMRC between March 2020 and November 2023.

Cross’s director’s loan account was also overdrawn by £423,608 when the company went into liquidation with liabilities of £579,805.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Cross, and his ban started on Thursday 5 June.

It prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

