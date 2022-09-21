FSCS
|Printable version
Fortnightly financial five minutes #4 Fiona Kiddy
Nigel Yeates, Communications & Stakeholder Business Partner asks Fiona Kidy, Chief Financial Officer at FSCS for insights on some of the key work that it delivers. This article has been held over from 14 September.
FSCS exists to protect customers of financial services firms that have failed. Can you tell us a bit about your role in the organisation
As Chief Financial Officer my role is to ensure the scheme is funded to pay compensation claims and to cover the costs of processing those claims.
FSCS recently published data and insights to support discussions on the future of financial services compensation in the UK. Could you share a few key points?
At FSCS we aim to support all our stakeholders – whether that is consumers, our customers, financial services firms, MPs or trade bodies. Our recent report The balancing act of compensation was part of our contribution to the discussion around the future of financial compensation in the UK. Every pound of compensation has a consumer story behind it. We hear some tough stories from many of our customers who have lost substantial amounts of money.
We have also started publishing some consumer research papers where we share insights from exclusive research on consumer trends, attitudes and behaviours towards financial products and the protection that FSCS provides.
Additionally, we continue to educate and empower consumers. We regularly run consumer awareness campaigns about our protection.
How will this increase in information sharing and transparency benefit consumers?
We want to increase awareness of our protection and give consumers guidance so they can make informed decisions. By contributing our data and insights we can further support better outcomes for consumers.
How does FSCS fit into the regulation of the market?
We don’t have regulatory or enforcement powers like some of our regulatory partners. Our role is to provide a trusted compensation service that helps to maintain public confidence in the industry. Embedded into the DNA of the organisation is the passion to do what we can to reduce instances of consumer harm.
What simple FSCS tools can consumers use to help protect themselves and their money?
We have developed a series of protection checkers on our website that people can use to check if the money in their bank, building society, credit union, pension or investment is FSCS protected. Empowering people to check their money is protected through these tools means they can quickly find out if they have that FSCS safety net in place, should their provider ever go out of business.
We also have the Protect your money with FSCS podcast series that aims to explain our protection in simple, friendly terms to give people the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions.
Thanks very much Fiona for those insights.
For more information on what FSCS protects, see our What we cover page.
We would love everyone to dedicate an extra five minutes to regularly check that their financial products and services are FSCS protected.
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/news/fscs-news/fortnightly-financial-4/
Latest News from
FSCS
Gloucestershire Credit Union Ltd declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,417 members15/09/2022 13:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS welcomes the Prime Minister and her new Government08/09/2022 14:10:00
FSCS welcomes the Prime Minister and her new Government, and we look forward to working together to protect consumers and maintain trust in the UK's financial services sector.
FSCS Research - 2nd report published08/09/2022 09:20:00
FSCS research shows awareness of FSCS protection leads to greater confidence in managing financial products.
Marshall Bailey speaks at the International Association of Deposit Insurers’ (IADI) 20 year anniversary conference06/09/2022 12:25:00
Our Chair, Marshall Bailey is speaking today in Basel at the International Association of Deposit Insurers’(IADI) 20-year anniversary conference.
Fortnightly financial five minutes #3 Helen Saxon02/09/2022 10:25:00
Nigel Yeates, Communications & Stakeholder Business Partner asks Helen Saxon, Deputy Editor at MoneySavingExpert (MSE) some financial questions.
Fortnightly financial five minutes #2 Paul Fox, Regional Manager at the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS)18/08/2022 14:10:00
Nigel Yeates, Communications & Stakeholder Business Partner, speaks to Paul Fox, Regional Manager at the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) about financial education, debt guidance, and what he'd do with a windfall.
FSCS confirms 5 firms have been declared in default in June and July10/08/2022 15:15:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
Fortnightly financial five minutes #1 Damien Fahy, Founder of Money to the Masses04/08/2022 14:10:00
Nigel Yeates, Communications & Stakeholder Business Partner, speaks to Damien Fahy, Founder of Money to the Masses about investing, how to get a grip on your finances, and whet he'd do with a windfall.
Funeral plans now protected by FSCS as the Financial Conduct Authority begins regulating the industry01/08/2022 10:25:00
Plan holders with 26 authorised funeral plan providers – representing approximately 87% of existing customer plans – will now have access to protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) began regulating the sector on Friday 29 July 2022.