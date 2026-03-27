Foster and kinship carers payment rise

Scottish Recommended Allowance to increase in line with inflation.

Financial support for kinship and foster carers will increase in 2026-27 - helping them meet the cost of living challenges and to provide more for the children and young people they care for.

The Scottish Recommended Allowance (SRA) will be uprated by 3.8% for 2026-27, which is in line with the Consumer Price Index inflation rate recorded in September 2025. This uplift – part of the Scottish Government’s work to Keep the Promise to Scotland’s care experienced young people by 2030 – will be supported by an additional £4.3 million investment.

From April 2026, kinship and foster carers will receive a weekly allowance, based on the age of each child they care for, of:

0 to 4 years: £177.68

5-15 years: £206.71

16-17 years: £283.35

The SRA was first introduced in Scotland in August 2023 to ensure all eligible foster and kinship carers receive a consistent minimum level of financial support, regardless of where they live.

Following a review of the allowance, the Scottish Government agreed in March 2026 to uplift the SRA annually in line with inflation.

Promise Minister Natalie Don-Innes recently said:

"Foster and kinship carers do an extraordinary job in providing safe, stable, and loving homes for some of Scotland's most vulnerable children and young people. It is only right that the financial support they receive keeps pace with the cost of living. "This uplift is a clear demonstration of our commitment to Keep The Promise and to ensuring that carers are properly supported in the vital work they do. I am grateful to all the foster and kinship carers, local authorities, and organisations who contributed to the review of the SRA, and look forward to continued partnership working to build on the progress we have made."

Background

The Scottish Government provides an annual investment of £17.9 million for the allowance. The uplift for this year is backed by an additional £4.3 million.

The Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning (Scotland) Bill was passed by the Scottish Parliament earlier this month. The Bill introduces legislation that supports improved transparency, sufficiency and consistency of payments made to foster and kinship carers.

Bill to keep ‘the Promise’ passed – gov.scot