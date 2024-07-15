WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
‘Foundations for future health laid in earliest years’ – LGA on NHS Providers survey
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a new report by NHS Providers warning a forgotten generation’s life chances are being harmed due to delays accessing care
“It is concerning to see that many children are not receiving the timely care they need, which can have long-lasting effects on their health and development.
“We know that the foundations for future health are laid in the earliest years of life. Investing in services, such as health visiting, that give children the best start in life reduces demands on GPs, hospitals and social care.
“It means children start school ready to learn and to achieve, so our schools can be more effective. Investing at the start of life gives our children the best chance of being safe, happy and healthy throughout their lifetime and into old age.
“However we also need to see greater alignment, integration, and collaboration between partners wrapped around a common purpose which addresses the whole child and ensures a coordinated approach to their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing.”
FORGOTTEN GENERATION: SHAPING BETTER SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE
