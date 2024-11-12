Foundations for the future: how we created our Social Impact Report

Following the launch of our Social Impact Report 2024, we sat down with three members of our Research and Insight team – Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Insight), Lauren Peart (Senior Research and Insight Manager), and Janet Lloyd (Market Insight Analyst) – to learn more about how this milestone publication was put together.

From navigating challenges to celebrating breakthroughs – here, the team offers us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create a report that’s not only rich and insightful, but also one that is a driving force behind NCFE’s purpose to advance and promote learning and ensure no learner is left behind. Keep reading to discover what makes this year’s report our most exciting yet!

Q: How did you and your team approach the data collection and analysis process?

Janet: “We commissioned an external research partner, Launchpad, to collect data through online surveys, stakeholder interviews and learner focus groups. Contracting this section of the study externally ensured the primary research element was independent of NCFE, and allowed Launchpad to determine where NCFE is making a strong impact, as well as where there’s room for improvement.

“For this year’s report, we wanted to include more data to provide robust evidence to showcase where NCFE is most impactful. We matched internal data, including courses and qualifications our learners have completed, to our CACHE Alumni database, which tells us what those learners are doing now. This helped us to demonstrate progression in specific sectors and show which types of jobs our learners move into.”

Lauren: “Alongside this, we looked at other metrics that could be used to measure impact, such as Indices of Multiple Deprivation to analyse how many of NCFE’s providers were situated in the most deprived parts of England. For all data analysis, we worked back from the “Impacts and Outcomes” layer of the Theory of Change model to ensure that the data collected and analysed helped us to evidence these elements.”

Q: Were there any key lessons that your team learned from the creation of our first Social Impact Report that you applied to this current one?

Isha: “Absolutely! One of the biggest lessons from our first Social Impact Report was the importance of refining our research partner procurement process and deepening our engagement with our key stakeholders so that we can taste the true flavor of our impact. Working closely with our research partner from the start allowed us to establish clear goals and expectations and set the foundation for the report right.

“We also fine-tuned our approach to data collection, ensuring we gathered insights from a broader range of sources and stakeholders. By focusing on broader engagement, we gathered insights from a diverse range of stakeholders, which helped us create a report that’s more impactful, actionable, and relatable for internal and external audiences.”

Q: How did your team collaborate and work together throughout the project?

Isha: “Our team thrived on a mix of structured planning and open collaboration. We started with regular project kick-offs and check-ins to ensure everyone had clear responsibilities and understood the bigger picture. From there, we fostered a dynamic environment – whether it was through brainstorming sessions, quick catchups, or shared workspaces.

“We also worked closely with Launchpad, keeping communication open and feedback loops short to stay agile. When new insights emerged or adjustments were needed, we could pivot quickly. This collaborative approach kept us aligned and allowed us to produce a report that we’re all really proud of.”

Q: How did collaboration with other teams or stakeholders enhance this report’s development?

Janet: “We put together a project board to ensure that all areas of the business we represented throughout the report. We wanted to include case studies across the huge range of areas we work in, and we couldn't have done this without collaborating with other teams across the piece.

“This included colleagues from teams on the front line, such as Campaign for Learning, International, Accreditation, as well as teams with less contact with customers, such as People and Finance.

“We also had regular catch-ups with our Design team, who have done an amazing job of bringing the report to life through our branding and visuals, including images and infographics. Our Communications team supported us throughout by proofing and editing sections to help us ensure the insight we’re sharing and stories we’re highlighting are clear and concise.

“Collaborating in this way throughout the year helped us structure the report around the case studies we wished to include and the evidence we had to support this, expanding on the findings from the primary research.”

Q: What surprised you the most while working on this report? Were there any unexpected findings?

Isha: “One surprising discovery was the significant boost in confidence that learners reported as a result of their studies with NCFE. While we expected to see positive impacts on career progression and skills development, we didn’t anticipate just how profoundly learners felt more capable, resilient, and ready to take on new challenges in life.

“This sense of personal growth, beyond academic or professional skills, was echoed by providers who observed that NCFE’s holistic approach helps learners build mental resilience and wellbeing. It’s a powerful reminder of the far-reaching impact of learning – beyond grades and qualifications, it’s truly transformative for individuals and communities alike. The report is not just about NCFE, it is celebratory of the amazing things that our learners and centres have achieved.”

Q: Were there any challenges that your team encountered while developing this report?

Isha: “Every project has its unique challenges, and this report was no exception. One of the hurdles we faced was ensuring broad engagement for our provider survey. To address this, we enhanced our outreach efforts to encourage greater participation and make sure a wide range of voices were heard.

“Another challenge was accessing direct feedback from learners for focus groups, as our role as an awarding organisation means we don’t engage directly with learners. We found ways to work with providers to ensure we still gathered relevant learner perspectives.

“Additionally, gathering comprehensive learner progression data was complex due to limited availability of such data. Despite these challenges, we leveraged our internal resources to find alternative insights and crafted a report that remains authentic and representative.”

Q: How did you ensure that the report was accessible and understandable to a wider audience, beyond just those within NCFE?

Janet: “To ensure the report was as accessible as possible, we focused on using straightforward language, breaking down complex data into digestible visuals, and highlighting key takeaways for quick insights. We also included real-life case studies and testimonials, which bring the data to life and connect the audience to the personal stories behind the numbers.

“We also made sure we fully explained terminology which might be unfamiliar to people outside of NCFE. Full explanations for elements such as the Theory of Change (ToC) Model and our research methodology are given – if you want to know more, you’ll have to read the report!”

Q: How do you hope this Social Impact Report will contribute to NCFE's overall mission and goals? Do you see it playing a role in guiding future decisions aligned with our new Strategy to 2030?

Isha: “We hope this Social Impact Report becomes a vital part of NCFE’s mission to create a fairer, more inclusive society by promoting high-quality learning experiences. This report is more than a reflection of our current impact; it’s a tool for driving meaningful change.

“By highlighting the outcomes of our initiatives, the report shows how we’re helping learners achieve their potential, aligning closely with our 2030 strategy to increase reach and impact, especially for those who are underserved or face greater barriers.

“The insights from this report will be integral to future decision-making as we work to expand our reach to one million learners by 2030. By linking our findings directly to strategic goals – such as diversifying our offerings, fostering deeper expertise in priority sectors, and remaining adaptable in a rapidly changing landscape – we’re setting a strong foundation.

“Ultimately, we see this report as a catalyst for informed, mission-aligned decisions that will help us meet our ambitious goals, adapt to emerging needs, and make a lasting impact in the years ahead.”

Q: What was the most rewarding aspect of working on this Social Impact Report?

Lauren: “The most rewarding aspect of working on the Social Impact report is looking in great depth at the successes of our beneficiaries, and exploring the impact NCFE has on learners, institutions, educators, systems, sector, society and the economy – especially when conducting data collection and analysis to provide the robust evidence that supports all the amazing case studies we’ve collated!”

Isha: “For me, the most rewarding part of developing this Social Impact Report was seeing how our internal insights and analysis can help shape NCFE’s strategic path forward. Working on this report allowed us to uncover not just the immediate impacts, but also the ripple effects of our work – how our efforts influence learners’ lives, support their success and progression, enhance educational standards, and strengthen partnerships across the sector.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that the data and stories we’ve gathered will guide meaningful decisions and help us refine our approach, making sure our work remains relevant and transformative for years to come.”

Q: What lessons or insights have you gained from this experience that you will carry forward into future projects?

Janet: “I felt the project board worked well in learning about what other teams are doing to create an impact and enabling us to collaborate effectively on the project. We’ve recently set up a new project board to capture data around Social Value generation which follows a similar format, so those lessons learned are already being put into practice!”

Lauren: “We’ve learned that learner progression data is not easy to obtain! However, we have used internal data to the best of our ability (such as the CACHE Alumni data mentioned earlier) which has given us a good sample of our learners. Going forward, we’ll work more collaboratively with our providers to ensure that we get as much rich insight as possible to be able to measure impact based on learner progression.”

Q: How did working on this report change your perspective on NCFE's social impact?

Janet: “I wouldn’t say it’s changed my perspective about our impact, but more reinforced it. We identified many areas of good practice in 2022 – this time round, we’re just strengthening that with more robust data and evidence to showcase the impact we are making.”

Lauren: “I would agree with Janet! This year, we’ve focused on ensuring that the evidence collected is much improved and has allowed us to build on the insight that we gleaned from our 2022 Social Impact Report – both quantitative and qualitative evidence.”

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share about your experience or the report?

Isha: “One aspect I’d love to share is how rewarding it’s been to see the diverse impacts of our work in action. Creating this report reminded me of the ripple effect NCFE has – not only in supporting learners on their personal and professional journeys, but also in helping to shape an inclusive, responsive education landscape.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team and the hard work they've poured into this project. From collecting detailed insights to shaping the narrative, they’ve brought dedication, skill, and an unwavering commitment to showcasing our impact.”

“It’s inspiring to think about the future, knowing that this report doesn’t just capture where we are but also sets a foundation for how we can continue to evolve and drive even greater impact.”

You can read our Social Impact Report 2024 in full and explore the individual stories that make up our report by visiting our Social Impact Report hub.