Four anglers from Doncaster caught for fishing licence offences

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted four anglers from the Doncaster area for fishing illegally.

Anglers reported at locations in north Lincolnshire

Illegal angling undermines efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable

Cases heard at Hull and Northampton Magistrates

The anglers were fined a total of £736. An annual fishing licence currently costs from £35.80.

At Hull Magistrates Court on 10 June 2024, the cases of James Rose, 36, of Northfield Road, and Rene Benak, 22, of Ramsden Road, were proved in their absence.

The two men had been reported for fishing with an unlicensed instrument at Bank End Fisheries, Blaxton, Westwoodside, on 22 October 2023.

Both were fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

A third angler, Miroslav Cigan, 24, of Crimpsall Road, was also reported on the same day at Bank End Fisheries. He was fined £40, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £16.60.

The case of a fourth Doncaster angler was heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on 22 June 2024.

Daniel Crompton, 34, of Thorne Road, Stainforth, pleaded guilty to fishing with an unlicensed instrument on the River Torne at Epworth on 1 March 2024.

He was fined £256, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £102.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“We hope these penalties will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence costs from £35.80 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust.

Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The charges

James Rose – on 22 October 2023 at Bank Eden, Blaxton, Westwoodside, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater or eels by means of an unlicensed instrument, namely rod and line.

Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Rene Benak - On 22 October 2023 at Bank Eden Fisheries, Blaxton, Westwoodside, in a place where fishing is regulated, was in possession of an unlicensed fishing instrument.

Namely rod and line, with the intention of using it for fishing contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Miroslav Cigan – On 22 October 2023 at Bank Eden Fisheries, Blaxton, Westwoodside, in a place where fishing is regulated, was in possession of an unlicensed fishing instrument.

Namely rod and line, with the intention of using it for fishing contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Daniel Crompton – on 1 March 2024 at River Torne, Epworth, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed instrument, namely rod and line.

Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.