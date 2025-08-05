Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Four arrested as part of FSA food crime investigation
An FSA National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) operation investigating the distribution and sale of basmati rice in counterfeit packaging has resulted in the arrest of four people.
On Wednesday 23 July, the NFCU conducted an operation in Leicester with assistance from local authorities and Leicestershire Police. A 48-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of fraud by misrepresentation and conspiracy to defraud, and released under investigation.
On Wednesday 30 July, NFCU officers, supported by local authorities, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, visited multiple premises in London, leading to three arrests. A 56-year-old male and 51-year-old female from Croydon, along with a 48-year-old male from Epsom, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by misrepresentation and conspiracy to defraud, and later released under investigation.
A 52-year-old male from London also attended a police station for a voluntary interview.
Large quantities of 10kg and 20kg bags of mixed rice in counterfeit premium brand basmati packaging were seized as part of the operation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Neil Castle, Deputy Head of FSA's NFCU, said:
The deliberate misrepresentation of legally imported bags of mixed rice as premium basmati products defrauds consumers and creates unfair competition for legitimate businesses. This operation demonstrates the NFCU's commitment to protecting consumers from food crime and safeguarding our food supply chain.
The arrests send a clear message that we will pursue those who seek to profit from deceiving consumers. Our teams will continue to work with partners to identify, investigate and disrupt these criminal networks, ensuring food is what it says it is.
There is no health risk to the public, however if you have concerns about a product you have purchased, contact your local Trading Standards."
If you suspect food fraud, report it to Food Crime Confidential on food.gov.uk/report or by phoning 0800 028 1180 (0207 276 8787 for non-UK mobiles and calls).
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/four-arrested-as-part-of-fsa-food-crime-investigation
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA publishes guidance for industry on Mechanically Separated Meat04/07/2025 10:10:00
The FSA has published new guidance on Mechanically Separated Meat (MSM) to help businesses comply with food law.
Food Standards Agency updates guidance allowing CBD businesses to reformulate products on the Public List for safety reasons02/07/2025 15:20:00
CBD businesses with applications on the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Public List are being encouraged to reformulate food products to improve consumer safety. These are products that are currently on sale in England and Wales linked to a credible application submitted for authorisation to the FSA, and are not new to the market.
Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 July 202502/07/2025 10:25:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is holding its next open meeting in Cardiff on Tuesday 8 July 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on the Future of Food.
New Support Service to guide innovative food businesses through UK market authorisation process25/06/2025 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in collaboration with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has launched a new pilot business support service to assist companies developing cell-cultivated products for the market in the United Kingdom (UK).
Food Standards Agency and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise Launch Pancake Reformulation Technical Guidance24/06/2025 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have launched guidance to help businesses produce pancakes lower in sugar and salt.
FSA updates advice on risk to children of glycerol in slush ice drinks19/06/2025 10:05:00
The FSA Board has called on industry to work with the regulator to help protect children from the effects of glycerol in slush ice drinks, based on an assessment showing a risk to children under the age of seven.
Food Standards Agency (FSA) Publishes Research on ‘The Availability of Fast Food Outlets and Grocery Retailers in Northern Ireland and Their Distance From Secondary Schools’16/06/2025 14:10:00
In Northern Ireland on average there are 2.2 fast food outlets within a 400m radius of a secondary school and on average 0.8 grocery retailers within a 400m radius.
FSA warns people with allergies over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products16/06/2025 09:25:00
People with allergies should be careful when buying imported Dubai-style chocolate as some products may not have clear or reliable labels. If in doubt, don’t buy it and report any concerns to your Local Authority.
FSA publishes new advice for businesses on using ocean bound plastics for food packaging08/05/2025 16:10:00
Today, The Joint Expert Group for Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG) has published its assessment on the use of ocean bound plastics (OBP) in food contact materials (FCMs) including food packaging for meat, poultry and fish sold in supermarkets.