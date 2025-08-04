Four arrested by NCA suspected of picking up drugs dropped off the coast

Four men have been arrested by the National Crime Agency after several hundred kilos of drugs were seized from a boat in Somerset

Two UK nationals, an Albanian national and a Greek national, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested in the early hours of this morning in Watchet, west Somerset on suspicion of importing drugs.

The group are suspected of using a high-powered rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) to travel out to sea where it is believed a cargo vessel had dropped off packages of what is believed to be cocaine.

The men are suspected of picking up the drugs to bring them to shore where they would be transported to an onward location.

The NCA is investigating potential links with cargo vessels in the area at the time of the incident.

The four will be questioned by NCA officers.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Gavin Webb said: "This is a fast-moving, intelligence led investigation by the NCA, with the support of partners including Border Force, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Avon and Somerset Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.

"The NCA is confronting and dealing with at-sea drugs drop-offs as a priority, focusing on protecting the public, and ensuring illegal drugs do not make it to UK shores.

"Our investigation is ongoing and those arrested remain in custody."