Four arrested on suspicion of smuggling money from UK to Albania
Four alleged members of an organised crime group that specialises in smuggling criminal cash out of the country and into Albania have been arrested in a National Crime Agency investigation.
The suspects were arrested on 13 April in a series of co-ordinated raids which began with a 48-year-old Albanian national being arrested at Dover.
Approximately £200,000 in cash was seized from his vehicle which is alleged to have been en route to Albania.
Two other men, aged 34 and 22, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at addresses in Tottenham Hale, London, and around £150,000 in cash was seized from a second vehicle.
The NCA, working alongside Border Force, have been investigating the group for two years. Officers believe the OCG operates under the guise of a legitimate courier company, but specialises in transferring other Albanian-run OCGs’ illicit cash out of the country back to Albania.
The investigation began in February 2022 after Border Force stopped the 48-year-old at the outbound Channel Tunnel controls at Folkestone, Kent.
On that occasion, inside his Mercedes Sprinter van – which was bound for Tirana – officers found a total of £390,000 wrapped in various tin foil packages.
The suspect’s home in Haringey, London, was searched and officers discovered a further £150,000 in cash.
The 34-year-old was previously arrested in September 2022 when officers discovered in excess of £20,000 in his car.
In August 2023, a further £43,980 was seized which was believed to be destined to be transported by the group.
Both men remained under investigation until they were arrested again on Saturday. They have since been released on conditional bail.
The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were released under investigation pending further enquires.
NCA operations manager Paul Orchard yesterday said:
“Money launderers enable other serious and organised criminals – such as drugs and firearms dealers - to commit their horrendous offences which so badly damage our society.
“Degrading OCGs’ ability to wash their money is a priority for the NCA in its mission to protect the public.
“The purpose of organised crime is to make money, so by going after it and those who launder it, we are targeting the heart of the criminal business model.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/four-arrested-on-suspicion-of-smuggling-money-from-uk-to-albania
