Four imprisoned for demolition industry corruption worth over £600,000
Four people (28 April 2025) have been jailed for corruption within the demolition industry.
At Southwark Crown Court, Arben Hysa was convicted of bribing three Keltbray managers, during the period in which the bribes were paid his company (Tony Demolition Workers Ltd) benefited from Keltbray specialist labour contracts worth £15m.
The bribes totalled more than £600,000 between 2012 and 2018.
The Keltbray managers, Michael McCarthy, Simon Lacey, and John Burke, were convicted of receiving the bribes, which represented a ‘breach of trust’ in respect of their obligations to their employer Keltbray.
Hysa, Burke and McCarthy have been sentenced to three and half years imprisonment while Lacey has been sentenced to two years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court.
This successful CPS prosecution was launched with the personal consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions, following a Home Office investigation into demolition industry labour contracts between Keltbray, a national construction company, and Tony Demolition Workers Ltd, based in London.
Andrew Cant from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Corruption in the construction industry distorts competition between companies and makes the UK a less attractive marketplace for domestic and foreign investors. McCarthy, Lacey, and Burke ignored the rules in respect of their obligation to act in the interests of their employer Keltbray when dealing with external contractors by accepting significant sums of money from Arben Hysa.
“The CPS will now commence confiscation proceedings in order to reclaim the ill-gotten gains of the defendants’ crimes.”
The CPS is committed to continuing to work closely with law enforcement and investigatory authorities to bring individuals and companies engaging in corrupt practices to justice.
Notes to Editors
- Andrew Cant is a Specialist Prosecutor with the CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Arben Hysa (DOB: 17/05/68) was found guilty of three counts of bribery and sentenced to 3.5 years imprisonment
- Michael Dennis McCarthy (DOB: 11/09/60) was found guilty of one count of bribery and sentenced to 3.5 years imprisonment
Simon Lacey (DOB: 15/04/72) was found guilty of one count of bribery and sentenced to two years imprisonment
- John Burke (DOB: 09/04/69) was found guilty of one count of bribery and sentenced to 3.5 years imprisonment
