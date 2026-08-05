Four in five care workers say regulated qualifications are key to career progression

More than four in five care workers say regulated qualifications would help them progress in their careers, a new survey has revealed.

Conducted by NCFE, the educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning, the research explored the experiences of more than 100 current and former care workers.

The Staying, leaving, or progressing? A snapshot of the social care workforce report found that 81% of respondents identified regulated qualifications as important to career progression, highlighting the key role of skills development in addressing recruitment and retention challenges across the social care sector.

The report also suggests that clearer progression routes and greater access to learning opportunities could encourage more people to build long-term careers in care.

While over half (53%) of current care workers said they had considered leaving the sector within the last year, almost half (45%) were unsure whether clear progression pathways exist within the sector.

Taken together, the findings suggest that while workforce pressures remain significant, there is a clear opportunity to improve retention through greater investment in professional development and clearer career pathways.

The themes identified closely reflect wider workforce challenges highlighted across the sector, including those outlined in Skills for Care's latest State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England report.

Michael Lemin, Head of Policy and Strategy at NCFE, said:

"We hear a lot about the recruitment and retention challenges in the social care sector, but not enough from those on the frontline. That's why we decided to directly explore how those working in a range of different roles are feeling when it comes to career progression opportunities, professional development, and whether they see a long-term future in care. "While pay and working conditions continue to underpin much of the dissatisfaction within the sector, a significant number of care workers also pointed to a lack of career progression opportunities. "The findings show there is work to be done to recruit and retain the numbers required to deliver social care to an increasingly ageing population. However, they also show a clear appetite for education and development. We now need to harness this desire to learn and create a system that makes entering employment easier, while providing the recognition care roles deserve."

The report paints a picture of a workforce that remains committed to delivering high-quality care but is increasingly challenged by issues around recruitment, retention, and professional recognition.

Among those considering leaving the sector, poor pay, difficult working conditions and limited progression opportunities were cited as the main reasons behind their decision. Current care workers also reported high workloads, staffing shortages, and growing demands on services.

One respondent said:

“I’m actively looking for another position as staffing is bad. The staff morale is bad. Staff are blamed for everything. As carers, we get hit, thumped, kicked, spat at and get racially abused. For minimum wage.”

Former care workers echoed similar concerns, describing burnout, mental health pressures and a lack of recognition for the profession as key factors influencing their decision to leave.

Despite these challenges, the findings reveal continued enthusiasm for a career in care. More than half of respondents (55%) said they would recommend the profession to others, highlighting the sense of purpose and fulfilment that comes from supporting vulnerable people.

Respondents spoke positively about the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to people's lives while developing valuable personal and professional skills.

One care worker reflected:

“My proudest moment as a carer would be when I realised it isn’t just a job; you grow bonds and you’re a type of family to the clients. They depend on you, more than you will ever know, and not just physical dependency. Mental dependency, someone they look forward to talking to as you may be the only person they have anymore.”

The report concludes that the future of social care depends not only on attracting new talent into the sector, but also ensuring existing staff feel valued, supported and able to progress throughout their careers.

It identifies education, professional development, and clearer progression pathways as key priorities for strengthening retention and supporting the long-term sustainability of the workforce.

To read the full report and explore its findings, visit our Social Care Workforce Report hub.