National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Four jailed in France over fatal 2020 small boat crossing
A French court has convicted and sentenced four men over their roles in an attempted small boat Channel crossing which led to the deaths of an Iranian family.
On 27 October 2020 a boat carrying more than twenty migrants capsized off the coast of Dunkirk.
A major search and rescue operation was launched by French authorities, however a number of people died including 35-year-old Rasoul Iran-Nejad, his wife Shiva Mohammad Panahi, aged 35, and their three children Anita (9), Armin (6), and Artin (15 months).
Artin’s body was recovered two months later when it washed up on the coast of Norway.
Two other people who were believed to be on the boat have never been found.
The incident prompted a major criminal investigation led by the French authorities, supported by the National Crime Agency.
One of the suspects, Ghorbani Assalan, who was suspected of having piloted the boat, was arrested by French authorities in the days after the event.
However during the course of the investigation the NCA continued to provide significant support to the French team investigating the people smuggling attempt.
In June 2021 the NCA received intelligence that one of the key suspects in the enquiry, Rauf Perot Rahimifar, was in Denmark and was in the process of making plans to leave the country and return to Iran.
This was immediately passed to the French authorities, enabling a judge to authorise a European Arrest Warrant and have him arrested by the Danish police that same day. He was eventually extradited back to France to face trial.
On Friday 20 January a court in Dunkirk convicted and sentenced the four for their roles in the attempts and the deaths of the family.
Ringleader Rahimifar received a nine year jail sentence for arranging the attempt, while gang member Mostafa Kakelahi got seven years. Hoshiar Khezri was sentenced to five years for bringing the boat that was used from Denmark to France, while boat pilot Assalan Ghorbani was handed a two-year sentence.
NCA Director of Threat Leadership Chris Farrimond said: “The events of October 2020 were tragic in so many ways, and demonstrate both the terrible dangers of these crossings and the callous nature of the criminals involved.
“These people smugglers saw this family as nothing more than a commodity to be profited from, and cared nothing for their safety or welfare.
“These convictions highlights the close cooperation between UK and French authorities in targeting these criminal networks, and shows that no matter where they operate we will take action to stop them and bring them to justice.”
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This case is another tragic reminder of how people can lose their lives at the hands of the criminals behind these crossings.
“I’m grateful to the NCA for the important role they have played in supporting this investigation, working in tandem with our French partners.
“We will stop at nothing to disrupt the gangs profiting from this lethal trade and ensure they are brought to justice.”
The NCA has officers working side by side with their counterparts in Northern France to maximise impact against organised crime groups, not just exchanging intelligence, but working with the French police to build both proactive and reactive investigations for judicial adoption, with a particular focus on small boats threat.
Since the Anglo-French Joint Intelligence Centre was established in July 2020, 59 organised criminal groups involved in small boats crossings, in France, have been dismantled.
In addition the NCA also has a team of liaison officers based in France working on investigative activity with French partners both as part of Project INVIGOR, the UK’s organised immigration crime taskforce, and on wider threats that require Anglo-French law enforcement co-operation.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/four-jailed-in-france-over-fatal-2020-small-boat-crossing
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Suspicious Activity Report (SARs) Annual Report 202224/01/2023 15:10:00
The NCA has today (24 January) published the 2022 Suspicious Activity Report (SARs) Annual Report, which features statistics covering the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Wanted Kurdish people smuggling boss arrested at Manchester Airport23/01/2023 15:10:00
The head of a Kurdish people smuggling ring has been arrested after going on the run prior to his sentencing.
Child rapist convicted after decades long catalogue of abuse20/01/2023 16:30:00
A National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation has seen a Lincolnshire man convicted of raping and sexually assaulting children as young as seven over a 20-year period
NCA issues warning after further arrests made from Los Angeles-London flights19/01/2023 09:15:00
National Crime Agency officers are issuing a warning to potential drug smugglers after a series of cannabis seizures were made from passengers flying from Los Angeles in the United States.
NCA investigates after series of smuggling attempts from Los Angeles17/01/2023 14:15:00
The National Crime Agency has begun an investigation after a series of drug seizures were made from passengers flying into Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles in the United States.
Operation Venetic: EncroChat drug supplier attempted to smuggle cocaine to Iceland16/01/2023 11:25:00
An Essex man has been convicted after making more than £2.7 million from supplying drugs in the UK, and attempting to smuggle cocaine to Iceland where it would fetch a higher price.
Man sentenced for Belfast airport cannabis smuggling attempt16/01/2023 10:25:00
A passenger who attempted to smuggle two cases full of herbal cannabis worth £350,000 into a Belfast airport has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Group convicted for £3.5m crystal meth shipment to Australia13/01/2023 14:15:00
Three UK nationals have been convicted of drug trafficking offences after using the cargo industry to send crystal meth (methamphetamine) worth £3.5 million to Australia.