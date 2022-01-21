Four local authorities join Local Land Charges Register in January

Property buyers in Plymouth, Sutton, Babergh and Mid Suffolk can now obtain the information they need quickly, simplifying the conveyancing process for everyone.

HM Land Registry has accelerated the pace of local authority migrations. This month (January) Plymouth City Council, Sutton Council, Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council joined our Local Land Charges (LLC) Register.

Mark Kelso, Programme Director for HM Land Registry’s Local Land Charges Programme, yesterday said:

We are working hard with local authorities across England and Wales to ensure property buyers can obtain the information they need quickly, making the conveyancing process simpler for everyone. I am really pleased that as a result of this effort people buying property in Plymouth, Sutton, Babergh and Mid Suffolk will now have access to instant LLC search results.

Anyone requiring LLC searches in the local authority areas of Plymouth City Council, Sutton Council, Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council will now need to get them from HM Land Registry rather than going directly to the council.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with local authorities across England and Wales to migrate their local land charges data to a central, digital register. Once migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results via GOV.UK using the Search for local land charges service.

HM Land Registry’s business customers can use their existing portal and Business Gateway channels or their usual search providers to access local land charges data for those local authorities which have migrated.

Customers will need to continue to submit CON29 enquiries to the local authority.

For more information, read about the Local Land Charges Programme.

